Colts geared up to gallop

The Korah Colts open up their season with a city-league football game against the Superior Heights Steelhawks at the Superior football facility on Friday night.

After a quick training camp and extended practice time due to a first-week bye, the Colts are finally ready to run at an opponent.

Colts head coach Tom Annett seems quite confident his squad is ready to bust down the barn door come 7:30 p.m.

“We had a great training camp and a great two weeks of practice,” Annett said. “Our guys are excited to compete against an opponent instead hitting each other.”

Annett was asked what he sees and senses when his club is ready to compete, ready to win.

“When you’re doing your systems work things just start to look quicker, the timing is better, there’s a rhythm to it, almost,” Annett said. “We really started to see that this week.”

Last week, it was Steelhawks head coach Paul Orazietti and his club who felt keen edge to play in a game that finally mattered, finding two years of parking the bus in neutral necessary, but bothersome nonetheless.

With game one out of the way—a 22-11 win over the St. Mary’s Knights—Orazietti knows it’s about the rhythm and process of football now, saying this matchup will help his club get better for next week and the weeks that follow.

“For us, it’s going to be a long season and we’re going to play Korah three more times after Friday night,” Orazietti said. “This is just a measuring stick for where we are right now and where we gotta improve and I have no doubt that we’re going to have lots of things to work on when the game is over.”

At the end of practice on Thursday night Orazietti gathered his team around him in a circle, talking about opportunity and getting mentally and physically ready to play.