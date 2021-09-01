Maybe wrapping your arms round the game you love is enough for the time being.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Or, maybe not.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Korah Colts excited for the grand reopening of high school football Back to video

Following a one-year shut down due to COVID-19, the Korah Colts football team kicked off their summer training camp on Monday afternoon at their practice facility adjacent to the school.

“I almost think having the year off is kicking everybody up to the next level because there is something to expect,” wingback Gabriel Martynuck said. “This is not like every year where football is expected, everyone is taking it seriously. They’re all amped up. Everybody is hitting the gym. everyone is hitting (personal records) each week. It’s nice to see everyone getting excited for the season.”

In the cycle of high school athletics the football season is a can’t-miss proposition, as predictable as the sun rising and setting. as predictable as sprinkles on ice cream.

Until all bets are off.

And the coronavirus made sure of that situation, leaving athletes across the city with a gaping hole in the schedule, a gaping hole in their collective lives.

“(The missed season) was like having a child taken from you,” Martynuck said with a laugh, following practice on Tuesday night. “For half these guys this is their life, they train for it all year and look forward to it. It’s a big moment in all of our lives.”

Even Colts head coach Tom Annett felt the sting of a season gone by, plenty of remorse left over for the senior players who didn’t go out the way each of them probably envisioned: with another city title, a NOSSA title and a trip to OFSAA.