Korah Colts roll out a physical ground game in a strong win over the Superior Heights Steelhawks

With Michael Nicoletta as the tip of the spear, the Korah Colts pierced the Superior Heights Steelhawks in a 32-17 win in high school football action at the Sergeant John Faught Field House on Friday night.

“I thought our guys played great, I loved the intensity,” Colts head coach Tom Annett said. “We fought really hard and I think we wore them down a little bit with some of our power. Overall, it was a great opening game by our guys.”

“We came in prepared, we knew what we had to do, what we had to execute, and we came out and did it,” Nicoletta said.

Nicoletta had a heck of game, running for more than 100 yards in the first half alone—official stats were not available at press time—while breaking into the endzone for a pair of majors in the 15-point victory.

The fifth-year back opened the scoring in the first quarter, the 45-yard run just an appetizer of what was to come as he had defenders tackling his shadow, the diminutive runner evading, deking and powering his way into the endzone.

The #18 in the brown and gold upped the lead to 12-0 on a 9-yard run with 8:10 left in the first half, Nicoletta following his blockers to the right edge, and as nimble as a feline, darting through a seam for the major score.

“Everyone in the local football scene is aware of Nicoletta,” Annett said. “He’s an excellent back and linebacker for us. I thought he played tough (on Friday) as he had some huge hits at linebacker, as well. He did it all for us. He’s one of our captains and a huge part of our team and I think everyone was aware of him, even before this game.”