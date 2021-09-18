Korah Colts roll out a physical ground game in a strong win over the Superior Heights Steelhawks
An effective ground and pound will produce a lot of winning football games.
With Michael Nicoletta as the tip of the spear, the Korah Colts pierced the Superior Heights Steelhawks in a 32-17 win in high school football action at the Sergeant John Faught Field House on Friday night.
“I thought our guys played great, I loved the intensity,” Colts head coach Tom Annett said. “We fought really hard and I think we wore them down a little bit with some of our power. Overall, it was a great opening game by our guys.”
“We came in prepared, we knew what we had to do, what we had to execute, and we came out and did it,” Nicoletta said.
Nicoletta had a heck of game, running for more than 100 yards in the first half alone—official stats were not available at press time—while breaking into the endzone for a pair of majors in the 15-point victory.
The fifth-year back opened the scoring in the first quarter, the 45-yard run just an appetizer of what was to come as he had defenders tackling his shadow, the diminutive runner evading, deking and powering his way into the endzone.
The #18 in the brown and gold upped the lead to 12-0 on a 9-yard run with 8:10 left in the first half, Nicoletta following his blockers to the right edge, and as nimble as a feline, darting through a seam for the major score.
“Everyone in the local football scene is aware of Nicoletta,” Annett said. “He’s an excellent back and linebacker for us. I thought he played tough (on Friday) as he had some huge hits at linebacker, as well. He did it all for us. He’s one of our captains and a huge part of our team and I think everyone was aware of him, even before this game.”
Nicoletta also had a 68-yard gallop late in the second quarter, taking a hand-off from quarterback Ryan Barnes at the 22-yard line, following his blocks to the right as he headed up-field. The back side pursuit eventually caught up, shoving him out bounds at the 20-yard line of the Steelhawks.
The run eventually set up a 23-yard field goal with 2.8 seconds left in the half, the Colts holding a 23-0 advantage at the break.
“He’s got a lot of tools with speed, agility and vision the ones that jump to mind, but powerful too as he laid a vicious tackle from the linebacker spot that, I think, came midway through the second quarter and I could hear the boom in the stands,” Annett said. “He’s a very powerful runner and tackler.”
Nicoletta was presented with the player of the game award and a game ball from his teammates.
The 18-year-old was happy to share the accolades with his offensively lineman, referred to as ‘the chain gang.’
The offensive line was a deciding factor in the victory, their size and strength opening multiple lanes for Nicoletta and pushing the defensive line backwards off the snap on numerous occasions.
“The offensive line in front of me did all the work and I just picked the open land and I ran right through it,” Nicoletta said.
“They did an excellent job,” Annett said of his offensive line. “We were expecting a good performance from them and we got exactly what we were expecting.”
Barnes had two touchdowns for the Colts–a one-yard keeper late in the second and a 9-yard pass to Ethan Scott in the third–making the score 30-0 early in the third quarter.
Gabe Barkley was the offensive sparkplug for the Steelhawks as the quarterback had two fourth-quarter touchdowns—a 19-yard pass to Ray Rumial with 10:56 remaining and a 75-yard run with 6:19 left on the clock.
The Steelhawks (1-1) recovered a fumble at the 46-yard line of the Colts (1-0) with 5:24 remaining but the drive stalled out at the 32-yard line, signaling the end a winning streak for the Steelhawks and the start of a win streak for the Colts.
“You always want to make a statement in your first game, and I think we did that,” Annett said. “We got a lot of guys in too and that made it a little interesting there for a minute. We had to put the first group back in right at the end to secure the victory. You want to make a statement early on: mission accomplished, for sure and that’s what I told our guys after the game.”
“We’ve got some stuff to clean up but we can be even better than that, I think,” Nicoletta added.