Korah Colts score early and often in decisive win over St. Mary's Knights

The Korah Colts scored four first quarter touchdowns in a 43-15 win over the St. Mary’s Knights in high school football action at Sergeant John Faught Fieldhouse on Friday night.

Early on, Colts running back Michael Nicoletta signaled offensive intention, busting off two touchdown runs, giving his team a double-digit lead before the opening quarter was four minutes old.

Korah Colts score early and often in decisive win over St. Mary's Knights

Nicoletta amassed nearly 100 yards rushing on just two offensive plays: a 32-yard touchdown run at 10:31 and a 64-yard run on the next offensive series, the lead 15-0 with 8:44 left in the opening 12 minutes.

“Our guys came to play today and I think our offensive line really showed today,” Colts head coach Tom Annett told the Sault Star. “I thought their execution was excellent, their speed off the ball, and I think that was very evident. Michael Nicoletta ran the ball very well again today and quarterback Ryan Barnes threw the ball very well.”

The Knights turned the ball over with their next offensive series and the Colts capitalized two plays later when Jesse Burella found the endzone on a five-yard run.

Following the conversion, the score was 22-0 with 7:42 left in the opening quarter.

After another Knights turnover—a fumble at the 33-yard line—Nathan Keranen capped off the opening quarter craziness, hauling in a 23-yard pass from Barnes, the advantage 29-0 with 6:21 remaining in the first quarter.

The Knights turned the ball over four times in the first half, giving the Colts offence a short field in which to work with.

“We just didn’t come ready to play,” Knights head coach Jim Monico said. “I challenged them before the game to be intense and be physical but we didn’t come ready to play. I told them if we’re not intense and physical at the beginning of the game, it’s going to be a long day and that is exactly what happened.”