Lambert the Wolves’ new man in the North
‘Easy decision’ for former Hounds bench boss
Denny Lambert’s knack for talent identification was well-known to the Sudbury Wolves, long before he officially added the title of OHL scout to his already impressive hockey resume.
It was the Lambert, then head coach of the Batchewana Attack, who urged the Wolves to acquire the rights to the Pilon twins, Drake and Darian, in 2015, precipitating their emergence as fan favourites at the Elgin Street Barn.
And with Lambert’s services available once more following his most recent run through the junior coaching ranks, with the NOJHL’s Soo Thunderbirds in 2020-21, Sudbury general manager Rob Papineau did not hesitate to add the former NHL player and OHL bench boss to his staff as scout for Northern Ontario.
Papineau announced the hiring of Lambert, a 51-year-old Wawa product, on Aug. 26, a few days before the Wolves opened training camp.
“Being in Sault Ste. Marie, with the Soo Greyhounds and the Soo Thunderbirds, all the positions up there were full, so there was nothing going on in the hockey world for me,” Lambert told The Sudbury Star, while watching a training camp scrimmage at Sudbury Community Arena last week. “I have had a great relationship with Rob for a long time now and we have talked about working together, we have always communicated, and this year, he said if you’re not coaching, if you’re not doing anything, we’d love for you to be a Northern scout for us.
“It was a pretty easy decision, because it meant getting involved in hockey and being back in the Ontario Hockey League, which is pretty exciting.”
Lambert served as assistant coach for the OHL’s Greyhounds under Craig Hartsburg from 2004 to 2008 and helped the Hounds reach a conference final before taking his own turn leading the coaching staff. More recently, he also served as the T-Birds’ director of hockey operations and as an assistant coach for the Gatineau Olympiques of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and for the Soo Junior Greyhounds U15 team that won a league championship in 2019.
Prior to that, he made his mark as a hard-nosed, heavy-handed winger who provided both grit and goals to the Greyhounds during an OHL run that lasted from 1988 to 1991 and, despite being passed over in the NHL Entry Draft, eventually played 487 games in the big leagues over eight seasons, collecting 93 points and 1,391 penalty minutes — including a league-high 219 PIMs in 1999-2000.
A member of Batchewana First Nation, Lambert is also a constable for the Anishinabek Police Service in Garden River and expects his work schedule to fit well with his new scouting role, allowing him to head to the rink for many weekend games and tournaments, both in Northern Ontario and occasionally in centres to the south.
He expects to draw heavily on his coaching experience as a scout, and doesn’t expect there to be a lot of difference between the two roles.
“You’re not drawing up your lines, but you’re still watching the players and seeing how they do,” Lambert said. “Once we get going here, watching the players and trying to find
some really good ones, it’s going to be fun and interesting and it’s nice to be back in the rink, watching these kids play.
“Being a player and then coaching, it gives me a good read on players, what Rob and the team are looking for in prospects and players they want.”
When evaluating a player, Lambert places hockey sense at the top of his list.
“You need to understand the game well, where to go, angles, how you’re going to forecheck, how you’re going to turn the puck over, how you’re going to score,” he explained. “I also want a player to have a great work ethic. I don’t want a one-and-done player where you go in, you make one effort and you’re out of the play. You need to be tenacious, to stay on that puck. And then it’s skating and skill, all of that combined, but from my coaching days, that’s the kind of player you want, a player who never quits, who keeps going, but who does it smart.”
After a strange, often challenging 18 months that saw the OHL not only cut its 2019-20 campaign short, but scrap the 2020-21 season altogether, Lambert was grateful for the chance to be back in the rink again, preparing for another year of major-junior hockey.
“I haven’t sat in a big building like this in a long time, as part of an organization, since I left the Greyhounds,” he said. “It’s very exciting for me. I had a lot of battles in this building, as a player and as a coach, so there’s a lot of memories, but I’m definitely here to help the team and to give the most honest, best opinion I can give on talent.”
The Wolves resume their pre-season schedule with a home game against the Peterborough Petes on Sept. 17 at 7:05 p.m.
bleeson@postmedia.com
Twitter: @ben_leeson