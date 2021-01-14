LeGuerrier excited for pro opportunity

Peter Ruicci
Jan 14, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Brian Kelly/Sault Star Greyhounds overage defenceman Jacob LeGuerrier hopes to win a spot with the AHL's Laval Rocket

He’d love to sign an NHL contract. He’s also eligible to return to the Soo Greyhounds for an overage season.

But for now at least, those are things Jacob LeGuerrier isn’t thinking about.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound defenceman is  determined to narrow his focus as he begins competing at the Laval Rocket’s American Hockey League training camp.

“Right now, all of my concentration is on becoming a pro,” said LeGuerrier, a Gloucester, Ont., native, who hit the road on Thursday for the start of camp. “I don’t want to overthink things. I want to keep my mind clear and stay ready for whatever comes.”

So fixated is LeGuerrier, the 20-year-old (2000 birth year) refuses to even scope out the task in front of him.

Asked how many returning rearguards the Rocket is expected to have at training camp, LeGuerrier says he has no idea.

“I didn’t want to look into that and let it get into my head,” he answered. “I’m kind of just going in blind. I like that better. I want to just go into camp and focus on myself instead of looking at the other guys.”

A fifth-round selection of Laval’s parent team, the Montreal Canadiens, in 2019, LeGuerrier was questioned as to what it will take to earn an AHL job.

He spoke of proving he can be a reliable defenceman with the ability to show that on a nightly basis. A physical player, LeGuerrier also wants to convince Laval the team wouldn’t have to be concerned about him not being capable of getting the job done.

“If I can go and play my game and show them what I can do, I can see an opportunity there,” he added. “I’ll go there and just see what happens.”

How excited is he about this opportunity?

“I don’t know how to explain it,” said LeGuerrier, who notched six goals, 25 assists and a plus-minus of plus-4 in 61 games for the 2019-2020 Hounds. “I’ve been waiting to play hockey for a while now. I just want to get onto the ice and compete.”

The Hounds 2019-20 campaign was halted in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The start of the 2020-2021 Ontario Hockey League campaign has so far been postponed three times.

During his down time, LeGuerrier said he’s been skating and working out hard. He spoke of how his “conditioning is better. I feel a lot stronger. I’ve concentrated on my skill set, keeping my confidence with the puck up and my skating.”

After hopefully making the Rocket roster, LeGuerrier has set a second goal of convincing the Canadiens he deserves an NHL contract. The team has until just before this year’s July 23-24 draft to sign him.

LeGuerrier talked about how he wants to impress Habs brass, sure to be at the Rocket camp.

“I never thought I would have the opportunity to do this,” he said. “It’s pretty special to be in that position, especially if I do get a contract.”

Asked to assess LeGuerrier’s play a season ago, Hounds general manager Kyle Raftis talked about how a lot of 19-year-old defencemen have trouble finding their true identity.

That was likely the case for LeGuerrier, who struggled early, trying to do too much after the team graduated past overage rearguards Mac Hollowell and Jordan Sambrook.

“There were bumps in the road early,” Raftis said of LeGuerrier’s season. “He was pressing to produce points 5-on-5 early in the year. But once he settled into his role, he was good for us in the second half.”

The GM also talked about how LeGuerrier got back to playing “hard-nosed hockey on the defensive side, moving pucks and skating efficiently.”

Asked about his fourth season in a Soo uniform, LeGuerrier agreed at times he tried to take on too much.

His season “had ups and downs,” he added. “I put too much on myself at the start of the season. I knew we were young and I wanted to take the heat off of everyone else.”

However, LeGuerrier said once he realized he couldn’t do everything and began to play his own game, he felt much better about his performance.

Notes: Former Greyhounds overage Hayden Verbeek, a Kingston native, will also be competing at the Laval camp.