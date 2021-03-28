Local Sports Digest

Article content

Successful season over for Lakers

The Lake Superior State University Lakers hockey season came to a close late Friday night.

Playing in their first National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament since the 1996 season, the Lakers dropped a 5-1 decision to the University of Massachusetts at a Div. I East Regional in Bridgeport, Conn.

Tied 1-1, UMass scored goals 1:57 apart midway through the second period to open a 3-1 lead. “It’s hard to chase the game, especially against a team like UMass,” Lakers head coach Damon Whitten said in a media conference after the game. “It’s a challenge and they played really well. They did a really good job of creating turnovers and playing in our zone.”

Ashton Calder had the lone goal for the Lakers, who entered the tourney as Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) champions.

“We’re champions who restored a lot of pride in the program with what we’ve accomplished,” Whitten said.