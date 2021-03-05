





Article content There’s never been a definitive blueprint for success at the Tim Hortons Brier. But three-time Brier champion Marc Kennedy has some ideas. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Adapting will be critical: Kennedy Back to video The third for Team Brad Jacobs, the Northern Ontario champion, won his first two Brier gold medals in 2008 and 2009, while playing second for Alberta’s Kevin Martin. Kennedy also won the Brier in 2016 throwing third stones for Alberta’s Kevin Koe. After being idle as the 2021 Brier began in Calgary on Friday, the Jacobs rink, which also includes second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden, is slated to open on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (Sault time) against Dustin Mikkelsen’s Yukon rink. The Community First Curling Centre reps also play Saturday at 8:30 p.m. against Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen, who skips a wildcard entry. “It begins by who can adapt to the conditions the best,” said Kennedy, who spoke of the fact players are in a no-fans bubble at Markin MacPhail Centre at Canada Olympic Park.

Article content Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brier was moved from Kelowna, B.C., to Calgary, which also played host to the recently-completed Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Kennedy, a native of St. Alberta, Alta., also talked about the strict protocols which are in place in Calgary, how the players typical routine has been altered and how cheering from fans won’t be heard. “It’ll be a mental challenge for a lot of teams,” Kennedy added. “Whoever can adapt the quickest and get out there and perform will have a leg up on everyone else.” A total of 18 teams – the largest Brier field ever – have been split into two pools of nine for the 10-day competition. The top four from each pool advance into the championship round. “As the week goes on, it comes down to who is the most rested, who is not fatigued,” Kennedy noted. “These Briers are a real grind now with the quality of teams. This is a great field.” No doubt about it. Along with Jacobs and McEwen, teams skipped by Koe, defending-champion Brad Gushue, John Epping, Brendan Bottcher, Matt Dunstone, Jason Gunnlaugson, Glenn Howard and Steve Laycock are all in the mix. Having joined the three Sault Ste. Marie curlers in 2019, Kennedy played in his first Brier as a member of Team Jacobs in 2020 in Kingston. The rink dropped three of its first four games, before getting hot. Northern Ontario advanced to the championship round and finished with a 7-4, win-loss record, before dropping the 3 vs. 4 page playoff game 7-4 to Gushue.

Article content “Last year was such a grind just getting to the championship round,” Kennedy recalled. He also talked about how, as prepared as players are, and as much as they execute, other factors are a part of the quest for a championship. “This is a sport where you still need a couple of breaks. You need a little luck,” Kennedy added. “You need a couple of misses (by your opponent) and we need a couple of great shots by Brad. That can make all the difference.” Among the things he likes about this team is the dedication of all the players, Kennedy said. He spoke of how the mindset of each of the rink’s members is similar. “We’re always trying to improve,” Kennedy said. “How do we get better? How do we get better? How do we get better? That kind of focus is among the characteristics good teams have.” Kennedy went on to say his teammates “have blown me away with who they are and what they’re capable of. If we get a little rock luck along the way, hopefully things work out.”

