Another Kovacs joins Cougars

Sault native Bronson Kovacs is joining the women’s hockey program at Sault College as an assistant coach for the 2021-2022 season. The Cougars head coach is Brianne Veale.

A Sault native, Kovacs played six professional seasons in Europe, winning a Hungarian Cup title and an Erste Liga championship, while representing Hungary in international events 11 times.

Kovacs was a star defenceman locally, playing for the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Soo Thunderbirds. He was named the NOJHL’s defenceman of the year at the conclusion of the 2009-2010 season.

He also played in two Dudley Hewitt Cup tournaments for the T-Birds.

Zoltan (Toots) Kovacs, Bronson’s father, is an assistant coach under the Cougars men’s team head coach Mike Hall.