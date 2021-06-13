





Article content The Soo Thunderbirds have lost three key veterans and one impressive youngster in recent weeks. Before that, seven players graduated from the 2020-2021 club. But while acknowledging the fact the 2021-2022 Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League team will be young, general manager Jamie Henderson says that, in many ways, it’s simply part of the typical off-season transition seen in Junior A hockey. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Birds expect to be ‘young,’ but ‘very competitive’ Back to video “We’re going to have a young team, but most of the guys who could come back, will be back,” said Henderson, part of a new organization which took over the T-Birds operation in late April. That’s when a group including Cole Jarrett, who’ll serve as T-Birds head coach, his wife, Lee-Anne Jarrett, and former Soo Greyhounds and NHL star Trevor Daley purchased the right to operate the franchise from local businessman Darren Smyl. “Our young guys will have more of an opportunity to move up in the lineup,’ Henderson added. “But we also want to have a very-competitive team and provide a competitive environment. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

Article content In recent moves, star 2002 birth-year centre Cooper Smyl was granted his release and went on to join Whitecourt of the Alberta Jr. Hockey League. Standout defenceman Cameron Dutkiewicz requested a move to the Timmins Rock. The T-Birds traded Dutkiewicz, a 2001 birth-year Timmins native, to the Rock for a player development fee. Star goalie Alex Bugeja (2001) was dealt to the Powassan Voodoos for a player development fee. And, having completed his rookie season in the NOJHL, promising defenceman Connor Toms (2004) is moving on to the Ontario Hockey League’s Soo Greyhounds. “We definitely have some holes that need to be filled,” said Henderson, who explained how Smyl, the team’s leading scorer during the COVID-19 shortened season, wanted to explore other opportunities. The GM spoke of how returning vets Brock Santa Maria and Michael Chaffay have the opportunity to take on greater roles. “It’s their time now. It’s time for them to take a big step and lead the team,” he said of the players, both born in 2002. “Those are guys we’ll rely on.” The absence of Dutkiewicz certainly makes the team’s blue-line corps less-experienced. “For sure, we’ll be young on the back end,” Henderson admitted. “Cam would have given us good leadership back there. But it gives the young guys an opportunity to play. We only have five defencemen signed right now, so we’re certainly not done yet. We’d like to add an older guy.” Between the pipes, recently-signed Noah Metivier, a 2004, is expected to team up with fellow Sault native Noah Zeppa, a 2002. Metivier played last season with the Soo Jr. Greyhounds of the Great North Under-18 League.

Article content Zeppa, a former Great North Midget League most valuable player, is a free agent who’s expected to soon sign with the T-Birds. He played most recently for the Renfrew Wolves of the Central Canada Hockey League. While he refused comment when asked about Zeppa joining the team, Henderson did say moving Bugeja “allows us to go with two local goalies at some point. We want to give local guys a chance to move onto the next level and we have no concerns about our goaltending at all. Alex wants to play college hockey and he’s got a chance to win a championship with Powassan.” Among the youngsters recently signed are local products Kolby Fellinger (2003), Creo Solomon (2004), Michael Beltrano (2004) and Samuel Lake (2004). All played for the Jr. Hounds this past season and all but Lake are defencemen. Two others have been signed from the Great North loop. They are former Kapuskasing Flyers Kyle Trottier, a 2003 defenceman, and Kelsey Ouellet, a 2003 forward. A 2002-birth year winger, Christian Howanitz, is committed, but has yet to sign. He played most recently for Colorado Springs in the United States Premiere Hockey League. “The success of our team will be determined by how our veterans take on a bigger role and how quickly our young guys can get comfortable in the league at this next level,” Henderson said. “We think there’s a lot of talent here. They’re all going to be hungry. They want to play at the next level.” That, he added is “the exciting part of having a young team.” With the team led by Jarrett, Henderson spoke of how there’s one thing he’s sure of. “We’ll be better in November than we are in September, and we’ll be better in January than we are in October,” the GM said. “And then we’ll see what happens in the playoffs.”

