It’s an opportunity Rob Calisti is determined to take advantage of.
The Soo Greyhounds defenceman arrived in Ottawa on Thursday, having just signed on for a tryout with the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators.
Calisti getting AHL look
The Senators are the top farm club of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.
“I’m very excited,” the five-foot-10, 190-pounder told The Sault Star. “It’s a great chance to get my foot in the door and show what I can do.”
Not drafted by an NHL team, the 20-year-old (2001 birth year) Calisti says he understands he’ll be with Belleville until the Ontario Hockey League season begins.
The start of the OHL campaign has been delayed three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the Greyhounds, he’d be entering his final season of Major A eligibility, although he could return for the 2021-2022 campaign as an overage.
However, that’s certainly not the plan. Calisti, considered among the OHL’s elite skaters, is focused on opening some eyes.
“I’m determined to work hard, show what I can do here and earn ice time in games,” said the Toronto native, who’s among the OHL’s top offensive defencemen.
A season ago, he scored 18 times and set up 32 others for 50 points, along with a plus-minus of minus-14 in 64 games for the Greyhounds. Along with his skating talent, he’s known as a player with a very strong and accurate shot.
“My goal is to get an NHL contract,” added Calisti, taken by the Soo in the third round (No. 44 overall) of the 2017 OHL Priority Selections draft.
The Sens were expected to open their regular season on Friday against the Laval Rocket in Montreal.
With Belleville, Calisti will be one of eight rearguards on the roster. After a self-quarantine, the hope is he’ll practise with the AHL club on Monday.