Calisti getting AHL look 

It’s an opportunity Rob Calisti is determined to take advantage of.

The Soo Greyhounds defenceman arrived in Ottawa on Thursday, having just signed on for a tryout with the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators.

The Senators are the top farm club of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

“I’m very excited,” the five-foot-10, 190-pounder told The Sault Star. “It’s a great chance to get my foot in the door and show what I can do.”

Not drafted by an NHL team, the 20-year-old (2001 birth year) Calisti says he understands he’ll be with Belleville until the Ontario Hockey League season begins.

The start of the OHL campaign has been delayed three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Greyhounds, he’d be entering his final season of Major A eligibility, although he could return for the 2021-2022 campaign as an overage.

However, that’s certainly not the plan. Calisti, considered among the OHL’s elite skaters, is focused on opening some eyes.