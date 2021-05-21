Call him Chairman Mazzuca  

Article content

Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL) commissioner Rob Mazzuca has been named the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) chairman of the board for the 2021-2022 season.

That announcement was made on Friday by the CJHL.

“It is truly an honour to be selected by my peers as CJHL Chairman of the Board,” Mazzuca said in a prepared statement.

Mazzuca, a former Ontario Hockey League player who spent time with the Soo Greyhounds, has led the NOJHL for the past decade.

Since taking over as commissioner, he helped increase the number of member teams to 12, an all-time high.

Mazzuca also created a Concussion Safety Program for his league, which was the first of its kind in Junior A hockey in this country.

And he spearheaded the establishment of the Talk Today Program with the NOJHL in 2015, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association.