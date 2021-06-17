CHL releases draft order 

Article content

The Canadian Hockey League made official the order of selection for its June 30 Import draft on Thursday and, as expected, the Soo Greyhounds will have the sixth choice overall.

The Hounds will have at least that pick, and one more (No. 116 overall) should they elect to renounce their rights to netminder Nick Malik, who is presently playing professional hockey in the first division in Finland.

In several interviews with The Sault Star, Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis has stated he will not make a final decision on Malik’s status until June 28, the Monday before the CHL Draft.

The team’s other potential import is overage Jaromir Pytlik, also playing pro hockey in Finland. However, because Pytlik is an OA (2001 birth year), he doesn’t count against the Soo’s maximum of two imports going into the draft.

That allows the Greyhounds to make the sixth choice overall in the two-round draft, which includes each of the CHL’s 60 Major A teams.

The order of selection for Ontario Hockey League clubs was determined by reversing the order in which the teams picked in the recent Priority Selections draft. The Hounds chose 18th overall in Round 1 of that draft.

They will be the second OHL team to make a selection on June 30, following the Barrie Colts, who own Pick No. 3.

The first choice overall belongs to the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Everett Silvertips own the second selection followed by the Colts.