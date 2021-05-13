Coronavirus costs Hounds a bundle 

Article content

It forced the Ontario Hockey League to cancel the 2020-2021 regular season and playoffs.

The COVID-19 pandemic also cost the Soo Greyhounds roughly $1 million.

When asked Thursday if his club lost in excess of that amount, Hounds president Tim Lukenda didn’t deny it.

“I don’t like to speak to our specific financials, but I don’t think you’re too far off in order of magnitude,” Lukenda told The Sault Star. “You can estimate it based on your understanding of our operation.”

The majority of the financial hit came as a result of the Greyhounds decision to pay their hockey and office staff full salaries despite the shutdown.

Lukenda, the club’s majority owner, said the franchise availed itself of COVID subsidies “in order to offset some of our staffing costs. We were able to get a little bit of help there.”

Asked if there was ever any doubt the club would choose to continue to pay employees full salaries, Lukenda said the Hounds monitored the situation as things progressed.