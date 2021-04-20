





Share this Story: ‘Cruel realities’ of pandemic doom OHL season

‘Cruel realities’ of pandemic doom OHL season

Article content Tuesday proved a somber, yet not-totally-unexpected day for Ontario Hockey League players, fans and personnel. Citing the “cruel realities” of the COVID-19 pandemic – especially in this province – commissioner Dave Branch announced the decision to cancel plans to put together even a greatly-shortened 2020-2021 season. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Cruel realities’ of pandemic doom OHL season Back to video “The reality is the conditions in Ontario have never been right to start and complete an uninterrupted, safe opportunity for players to showcase their skills,” Branch said during a Zoom call with media who cover the 20-team league. “We owe it to our players and their families to be definitive.” The commissioner went on to reiterate how the league was committed to getting back onto the ice. “That’s been our sole, singular purpose. . . but we can only return to play when it’s safe to do so.” Branch also referenced comments made by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, saying how, by Ford’s “own admission, Ontario has the toughest restrictions in all of North America.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The commissioner also spoke of how permission for the OHL to play was granted by Ontario’s chief medical officer, Dr. David Williams, and Premier Ford, two weeks ago. “On the eve of that announcement,” COVID conditions “dramatically worsened,” Branch said. “That resulted in us not being able to move ahead with making that announcement.” Branch went on to mention how a provincial lockdown was put into place on April 3, to last at least four weeks. Last Friday, the current state of emergency and stay-at-home orders in Ontario were extended two weeks, until May 20. Last Thursday, when being questioned by media members, Ontario Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod said it would be “irresponsible” to give the go-ahead for a return to play. Due to “the increasing severity of the (COVID-19) variant, we just couldn’t safely return to play this season,” Branch said. “We’ve made the decision to move our focus to planning for next season. To our players and their families and their billets, we know this has been such a difficult time for you.” If the season would have started, the OHL’s plan was to have four hub cities, but Branch said the league never got to the point of choosing the locations it would play in. He said the government used the return-to-play plans of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators as “the benchmark. The league proceeded based on that.” Could OHL teams have afforded to go to hub cities, picking up all of the costs associated with that, minus fans in the stands?

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content No, Branch admitted. However, the Ontario government “supported the notion of supporting us financially,” he added. Both the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League were able to begin their regular seasons. Branch said it would be difficult to justify to players the fact the OHL never did begin its season. “They’ve got their goals and aspirations and they wanted to get back to playing,” he added. But Branch again spoke of how difficult it’s been to get approval in Ontario. Local health officials in WHL and QMJHL cities “supported their return to play and they were able to do so,” Branch said. “This was not to be the case in Ontario.” With income streams dry, but with salaried personnel still receiving pay cheques, OHL teams, to one degree or another, have lost money this season. But Branch said he expects all 20 teams to return in 2021-2022. “There are some challenges,” he admitted. “But we’re 20 teams strong. We’ll support each other and we’re of the mind we’ll find a way to continue” with all of our franchises. The commissioner also said teams will honour terms in the Standard Player Agreement (SPA) with regards to players earning a year of paid education for the 2020-2021 campaign. Questioned about the Priority Selections draft, typically held in early April, Branch said the OHL has been holding off on setting a new date. “But now that we know our status for this season, we’ll be making some announcements in the next week to 10 days.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Looking ahead to the fall, depending on the state of the pandemic, “we feel it’s very important to convene our training camps when we normally do,” Branch said, speaking of plans to begin camps just prior to the Labour Day Weekend. “That will allow players to get into their new surroundings, to register for school or, if they’re not successful in making the team, to return home in a timely fashion for schooling.” He also said the league “anticipates” playing its typical 68-game season. Asked about possibly allowing 2000 birth-year players, those who would have skated as overages this season, to compete in the OHL in 2021-2022 season, Branch said that hasn’t been determined. “That’s a question, first and foremost, we’ll discuss with our general managers,” he added. “Our Return-To-Play committee will dig into that.” What about possibly allowing four overages (2001 birth year) to compete next season, an increase of one from the present number? Branch again said that’s something which will need to be discussed. He also said the Canadian Hockey League is working towards possible tournaments and/or combines for undrafted players to show NHL scouts and general managers what they’re capable of. They would need to be held prior to the NHL Entry Draft, slated for July 23-24.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie