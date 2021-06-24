Article content

The Sault Ste. Marie City Golf Championship will almost surely come down to one thing in particular: Who can best survive Crimson Ridge.

That’s home for the final 18 holes in the two-day, 36-hole event, which begins Saturday at the Sault Golf Club.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Defending champion ready to go Back to video

“It’ll come down to who plays Crimson well,” agreed defending champion Don Martone, who joined Sean Stubbs in 2020 as the only two-time winners of a tournament which began in 2013.

Asked about Crimson, considered the area’s most-challenging tract, Martone answered quickly.

“It’s tough. If you start hitting it sideways off the tee, you can make some big numbers,” he said.

One of the advantages Martone hopes to have on Sunday is the fact he’s in his second year as a member at Crimson Ridge.

“It’ll definitely help,” said the 51-year-old, who has won seven Labour Day Golf Tournaments locally, tied for most ever with Don Missere. “You definitely need some local knowledge at Crimson to pick your lines off the tees. You need to know where you can miss.”