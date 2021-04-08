Difficult days for draft-eligible players 

Article content

When he talks about young hockey players, those born in 2005, Kyle Raftis admits to having a “soft spot” for them.

That’s because the season for those hoping to be taken in June’s Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft, was cut short – drastically – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across the province, opportunities to show OHL scouts and GMs what they can do have been greatly limited.

Raftis, the Soo Greyhounds general manager, has been meeting with his scouts via conference call in order to get organized prior to the draft, which normally would be held in early April.

It was at first postponed until May 8, with the Under-18 draft scheduled for May 12. Both drafts have since been moved to June, with official dates yet to be determined.

“Last week, I was watching a game and you could just see the anxiety from some of the players,” Raftis said in an interview with The Sault Star. “It was like they were thinking: ‘Is this going to be it for a month and then I don’t know what’s going to happen after that?’ Players were wondering whether this could be it for them (to promote themselves). It’s tough on them.”