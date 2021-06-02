Article content

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been doomed to continued failure since April 30, 2018 — the day they sent a boy to do a man’s job.

That’s when team president Brendan Shanahan foolishly decided 32-year-old Kyle Dubas was ready to take over as the general manager from 75-year-old Lou Lamoriello.

Dubas must be replaced: COLUMN

For a team desperate to end a long and painful championship drought, it made no sense.

The very green Dubas became the second-youngest GM in NHL history, while Lamoriello was in the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder and had won three Stanley Cups.

Shanahan knew Lamoriello wasn’t ready to retire, but he didn’t want to risk losing what he determined was a bright hockey executive.

Lamoriello became the boss of the New York Islanders and promptly hired coach Barry Trotz, who had just won the Washington Capitals their first Cup.

Together, they have taken a no-name team to impressive heights.

Since missing the playoffs and losing captain John Tavares to free agency, the Lou-led Long Islanders have won five playoff series and lost two. Now, tied 1-1 in a division final with the Bruins, they are considered legitimate Cup contenders.