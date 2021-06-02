Dubas must be replaced: COLUMN
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been doomed to continued failure since April 30, 2018 — the day they sent a boy to do a man’s job.
That’s when team president Brendan Shanahan foolishly decided 32-year-old Kyle Dubas was ready to take over as the general manager from 75-year-old Lou Lamoriello.
For a team desperate to end a long and painful championship drought, it made no sense.
The very green Dubas became the second-youngest GM in NHL history, while Lamoriello was in the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder and had won three Stanley Cups.
Shanahan knew Lamoriello wasn’t ready to retire, but he didn’t want to risk losing what he determined was a bright hockey executive.
Lamoriello became the boss of the New York Islanders and promptly hired coach Barry Trotz, who had just won the Washington Capitals their first Cup.
Together, they have taken a no-name team to impressive heights.
Since missing the playoffs and losing captain John Tavares to free agency, the Lou-led Long Islanders have won five playoff series and lost two. Now, tied 1-1 in a division final with the Bruins, they are considered legitimate Cup contenders.
Under Dubas, the Leafs are 0-3 in playoff series.
Never mind that they haven’t sipped from the coveted mug in 54 years, they still haven’t won four games against one team during a two-week stretch of the spring since 2004.
Of course, it’s not fair to put it all on Dubas.
He was rightfully applauded for adding the veterans and defence and grit that was needed.
He acquired a No. 1 goalie from Los Angeles for a spare part and a couple of third-round picks.
But the moves didn’t work out as planned.
Meanwhile, what if the Leafs had kept Lamoriello?
Instead of the raw Sheldon Keefe, would they have Trotz — the best coach in hockey — behind their bench?
Would they have traded for Jean-Gabriel Pageau, whom Lamoriello thought was worth giving up a first, second and third round pick to Ottawa, then signing to a $30-million contract?
Pageau just keeps building on a reputation as one of the best two-way playoff performers in the NHL.
He also has nine points in eight games, while Auston Matthews only had five in seven.
Would the Leafs have acquired Kyle Palmieri, who with four goals would be the Leafs’ second-highest playoff scorer behind William Nylander?
It’s not fair to put it all on Dubas, but something has to be done to change the course that keeps leading to a post-season dead end.
Either he’s fired or offered another job in the organization, but he needs to be replaced.
Shanahan’s priority now should be to convince Jim Rutherford that winning in Toronto would be the ultimate cherry on his legacy.
A Leafs goalie for half a season back in the Darryl Sittler, Rick Vaive and Borje Salming days, Rutherford was born an hour north of Toronto in Beeton, Ont.
Like Lamoriello, he has been the GM of three Stanley Cup teams — in Carolina (2006) and Pittsburgh (2016, 2017).
Rutherford cited “personal reasons” for leaving the Penguins in January, but wants to get back in the game now. According to NHL insider Pierre LeBrun, the Penguins have granted him permission to interview for open positions before his contract expires at the end of the month.
The Leafs should act fast.
Rutherford might want to bring in his own coach, as many GMs do. It just so happens Bruce Boudreau, his old teammate with the Leafs during the 1980-81 season, is qualified, available and anxious to get back to work.
Rutherford’s birth certificate should be more of a plus than a concern, because the small print on it spells valuable experience. By coincidence, he’s 72, the same age Lamoriello was when he signed with Toronto.
For the Leafs GM job now, Rutherford should be the man.