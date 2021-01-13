Flyers view Frost with favour  

Peter Ruicci
Jan 13, 2021  •  21 hours ago  •  4 minute read
Photo courtesy NHL.com Former Greyhounds star Morgan Frost opens the season with the Philadelphia Flyers

Getting called up during the season is certainly a thrill.

But there’s nothing like breaking training camp as a bona fide NHL player.

Right, Morgan Frost?

“It was a really-great moment,” the former Soo Greyhounds star said of learning he’d made the Philadelphia Flyers 23-man roster.

General manager Chuck Fletcher gave Frost the good news on Tuesday.

“He told me I’d had a good camp and that I was going to make the team,” added Frost, a five-foot-11, 170-pound native of Aurora, Ont.

The 21-year-old, who begins the 2021 season as the Flyers 13th forward, was not expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday’s regular season opener against Pittsburgh at the Wells Fargo Centre.

“I thought Morgan played well throughout camp and deserved to be part of our starting group,” head coach Alain Vigneault told the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper following Tuesday’s camp session in Voorhees, N.J.

Asked who he contacted first after learning he’d made the team, Frost said his father, Andy Frost, a popular Canadian radio personality now working in Winnipeg.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

After that, he quickly called his mother, Dana, and his maternal grandfather.

“They were really proud of me,” Frost said in an interview with The Sault Star. “My parents have helped me out a lot. I thanked them for everything they’ve done for me. They’re just super proud and excited for me.”

A natural centre, Frost is also expected to see some time on the wing for the Flyers.

“We worked with him obviously in terms of being able to play more than one position. That gives us a couple of options here moving forward,” Vigneault said. “There are going to be some moving parts here throughout this new format. So, we are starting this way and we will see how it all works out.”

Vigneault also spoke of how Frost is better off as the 13th forward for the Flyers, rather than skating with Philadelphia’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Frost “is a young player and we believe that he needs to play, but right now the best option for him is to be with our group.”

“This is definitely what I was working towards,” said Frost, who played four seasons for the Greyhounds, beginning in 2015.

Over his last two seasons here, he notched a combined 79 goals and 142 assists for 221 points, along with a plus-minus of plus-103 in 125 games.

Frost’s NHL career began when the Flyers called him up from Lehigh Valley on Nov. 18, 2019. He scored his first NHL goal the following day. Two days later, Frost notched a goal and an assist.

Taken by Philadelphia in the first round (27th overall) of the 2017 NHL draft, he wound up playing in 20 games, scoring twice and contributing five assists. He finished with a plus-minus of minus-3, while averaging 13:41 of ice time per game.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

“I didn’t make the team coming out of camp last year and that definitely was a goal coming into this season,” Frost said. “Making the team is a great feeling.”

Asked what he learned from last season’s experience and how it’s helped him moving forward, Frost spoke of soaking up everything around him.

“I saw how to be a pro and how to be an NHLer,” he answered. “Learning from the guys and getting that experience and playing some games, you really see what it takes.”

That helped make him “a little more comfortable,” while knowing what to expect when he began this season’s training camp. “Only good things and positives came from last year for me.”

As for the possibility of seeing time on the wing, Frost said he’s all in.

He talked of how he’s comfortable there and how that ability “definitely helps my chances. Whatever can help get me into the lineup I’ll do.”

Obviously, local fans remember Frost for his prolific offensive talents. He was among the Ontario Hockey League’s most-dangerous players over his final two seasons.

Asked how his game has changed after spending the 2019-2020 season playing professionally, Frost talked about how he’s adjusted in order to become more of a well-rounded skater.

He spoke of how “the narrative surrounding my play was that I needed to win more battles, play better defensively and maybe be a bit harder to play against. I think I proved I can kind of do that at camp.”

While noting how offensive-minded he was during his time with the Greyhounds, Frost also admitted there was “probably a little too much cheat in my game. I’ve been working to take that out and be more of a reliable two-way player.”

And his goal moving forward is to continue to grow in that area.

“If I can prove I can play at both ends of the ice and not be one dimensional, it’ll help my chances to stick around in the NHL,” Frost said. “I’m just determined to get better every day, get into as many games as possible, and force the coaches to keep me on the team.”