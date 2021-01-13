Flyers view Frost with favour  

Article content continued

After that, he quickly called his mother, Dana, and his maternal grandfather.

“They were really proud of me,” Frost said in an interview with The Sault Star. “My parents have helped me out a lot. I thanked them for everything they’ve done for me. They’re just super proud and excited for me.”

A natural centre, Frost is also expected to see some time on the wing for the Flyers.

“We worked with him obviously in terms of being able to play more than one position. That gives us a couple of options here moving forward,” Vigneault said. “There are going to be some moving parts here throughout this new format. So, we are starting this way and we will see how it all works out.”

Vigneault also spoke of how Frost is better off as the 13th forward for the Flyers, rather than skating with Philadelphia’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Frost “is a young player and we believe that he needs to play, but right now the best option for him is to be with our group.”

“This is definitely what I was working towards,” said Frost, who played four seasons for the Greyhounds, beginning in 2015.

Over his last two seasons here, he notched a combined 79 goals and 142 assists for 221 points, along with a plus-minus of plus-103 in 125 games.

Frost’s NHL career began when the Flyers called him up from Lehigh Valley on Nov. 18, 2019. He scored his first NHL goal the following day. Two days later, Frost notched a goal and an assist.

Taken by Philadelphia in the first round (27th overall) of the 2017 NHL draft, he wound up playing in 20 games, scoring twice and contributing five assists. He finished with a plus-minus of minus-3, while averaging 13:41 of ice time per game.