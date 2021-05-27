Former Greyhounds lauded
The American Hockey League has saluted two former Soo Greyhounds who posted impressive 2020-2021 seasons.
Forwards Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh, both members of the Syracuse Crunch, have been named to the AHL’s North Division All-Star Team. Each of the AHL’s five divisions selected three forwards, two defencemen and a netminder to its all-star squads.
Voting was done by coaches, players and media in each of the AHL’s 28 active-member cities.
“It feels unreal,” Katchouk said in an interview with The Sault Star on Thursday. “I’ve worked hard and I’m really proud.”
The 22-year-old (1998 birth year) Katchouk skated in 29 games for the Crunch, notching 11 goals and 23 assists. His plus-minus was plus-17.
“This is an accomplishment I’ve been working towards since Year 1 with the Crunch, and I’m just hoping to build on it next season,” he added.
The six-foot-two, 2014-pounder, has spent three seasons with the Crunch, top farm club of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.
A Waterloo, Ont., product, Katchouk was taken by Tampa in the second round (No. 44 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
He played three full Ontario Hockey League seasons and parts of another for the Hounds, leaving after the 2017-2018 campaign. In 199 OHL regular season games, Katchouk produced 101 goals, 101 assists and a plus-minus of plus-78.
In 47 career playoff games, he notched 33 goals and 27 assists and a plus-minus of plus-16.
Raddysh played in 27 games this season for the Crunch, posting a stat line of 12 goals and 17 assists and a plus-minus of plus-2.
The six-foot-three, 209-pounder has also skated for Syracuse for three seasons, after being chosen by the Lightning in the second round (58th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
A native of Caledon, Ont., Raddysh joined the Greyhounds in a deal with the Erie Otters just prior to the 2017-2018 OHL trade deadline.
In 28 games for the Soo, the 23-year-old (1998 birth year) produced 18 goals and 21 assists, to go along with a plus-minus of plus-14.
In four full OHL campaigns, he played in 241 regular season games, amassing 120 goals and 172 assists. His plus-minus was plus-102.
Over his career, Raddysh also saw action in 78 OHL playoff contests. He produced 32 goals and 49 assists, along with a plus-minus of plus-13.
Raddysh was a member of the Otters 2016-2017 OHL championship team.