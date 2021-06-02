Foster ‘too nervous’ to watch draft 

Article content

It’s likely the biggest night of his young hockey career.

Yet Cooper Foster has no intention of immersing himself in Friday evening’s proceedings.

“I’ll be too nervous. I’m not going to watch it,” said Foster, a skilled Soo Jr. Greyhounds centre, expected to be a Day 1 selection in the 2021 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft. “But I’ll have my cell phone with me.”

Instead of following the two-day draft on the Internet, Foster, who lives at Pointe Des Chenes and celebrates his 16th birthday on Friday, will “probably hang out at the beach.”

That leaves his family to follow the on-line proceedings, which begin with Rounds 1-3 at 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-15 are slated for Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m.

Cooper’s parents are Craig Foster and Nancy Chow. His older brothers, Ayrton and Emerson, are university students and are presently residing at the family’s home.

And older sister Nicole is coming home from Vancouver to celebrate the occasion.