Article content They may not be in a must-win position, but they’re getting close. The members of Team Brad Jacobs take a disappointing 2-2 win-loss record into Tuesday’s Day 5 action at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier in Calgary. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Frustrated’ Jacobs faces ‘massive’ challenge Back to video Following a 7-6 extra end loss to New Brunswick’s James Grattan on Monday, Jacobs spoke of how the Northern Ontario champions face “a massive uphill battle now with (the strength of) this field. We have a ton of work to do.” That task is slated to begin on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. (Sault time) against Steve Laycock of British Columbia. Later, at 8:30 p.m., Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden are scheduled to meet Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher. On Monday, Jacobs had shot rock in the extra end when Grattan cleared out that rock and one of his own with hammer. His shooter also spilled out. But a New Brunswick rock biting the 12-foot stood up as the winning point in hard-fought battle.

Article content Certainly, making the championship round (the top four teams in each nine-team pool advance) remains well within the reach of the Sault rink. However, only teams with the top three records in this 10-day, 18-team event advanced into the playoffs. For rinks with gold-medal aspirations, that places a premium on taking care of business in winnable games. Grattan, who improved to 3-1, took four in the sixth end, leading new Brunswick to its first Brier victory over Northern Ontario since 2012. “Its not acceptable,” Jacobs said of his team’s .500 start in an interview with The Sault Star. “It’s not what we wanted. We’re pretty frustrated right now.” A year ago, the Northern Ontario champs opened with a 1-3 record, before winning six straight. The Jacobs rink wound up finishing fourth at the Brier in Kingston, Ont. “I know what we’re capable of,” the veteran skip added. “We have to forget this as best we can.” Jacobs also spoke of how his team “played fine,” but lamented missed opportunities. With hammer, Grattan, skip of one of the surprise teams so far in the 2021 Brier, made a double for his four in the sixth. That erased a 3-1 Northern Ontario lead. “I was light on my first and heavy on my second in the sixth,” Jacobs explained. “We left him a gimme pocket for his four.” The Community First Curling Centre skip also talked about how “it’s kind of weird. Whether we’ve been on the ice or not this season, it’s strange to not be getting the results I feel like we deserve.”

Article content Trailing 6-4 in the ninth end on Monday, Jacobs made a hit-and-roll for one, while facing three with hammer. Drawing for the win in 10, Gratton was heavy, giving the Sault rink a steal of one to make it 6-6. That set the stage for the extra end. Meantime, in a Sunday interview with The Sault Star, Jacobs admitted he and his teammates “had some frustrating moments” in their 7-5 victory over Greg Skauge of the Northwest Territories. “(But) we’re bringing a very good level of compete,” Jacobs said, following a hard-fought victory that few expected would be so close. Of his team’s inability to shake loose of the Territories in the first half of the match, Jacobs spoke of how his opponent “played great. They’ve been to a number of Briers and you can’t take anything away from them.” The Sault rink trailed 2-1 after three ends and 4-2 after Skauge used hammer to draw for two in the fifth. However, Jacobs played a double-tap for two with the sixth end hammer to tie the match 4-4. After forcing the Territories to one in the seventh, Jacobs had a chance for three with his last in the eighth. His draw, however, was a little heavy and Northern Ontario settled for two and a 6-5 advantage. “We played a really-good last five ends,” said Jacobs. “That was a good test of our resilience.” While agreeing the ice remains “a little tricky,” Jacobs also used the word “fantastic” to describe it. Meantime, during an interview with Curling Canada, E.J. Harnden spoke of how silence in the arena, due to the no-fans bubble, takes some getting used to.

Article content “Do we miss the crowd? Absolutely,” he said. “Do we wish there was a crowd here? Absolutely. It’s always a much better atmosphere, especially with those moose calls (from Northern Ontario fans).” The rust that comes with an abbreviated season was evident on Saturday night for Team Jacobs. Unlike in their morning game, when the Northern Ontario champions defeated Dustin Mikkelsen of the Yukon 11-3, Team Jacobs wasn’t sharp in dropping an 8-5 decision to Mike McEwen’s wildcard entry. The Winnipeg rink rallied from a 5-3 deficit, scoring two in the seventh, before stealing two in the eighth end and one in the 10th. “We knew there’d be a game here and there that wouldn’t be our best and this was definitely one of them,” E.J. Harnden told The Sault Star following the setback. “There’s positives we can take out of it, but there’s tons of room for improvement.” Harnden spoke of how fatigue may have been a problem, pointing out how, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “this was the first time we’ve played two games in a day at this level in quite some time. Maybe we didn’t re-engage ourselves (in Game 2) as much as we thought we did. But it’s a long week.” Against the Yukon, Jacobs controlled play from the outset. The skip successfully drew for four in the first end and scored three more in the third for a 7-1 lead. Later, with the score 7-2, the Sault skip drew for three in the fifth end to put the game away. Alternate Lee Toner got into some action, replacing Ryan Harnden at lead for the eighth-and-final end. During media interviews, Jacobs talked about how his rink put on “quite a clinic out there. The guys threw the rock great. We got a good handle on the ice early which led to some great results.”

