Article content The last time Brad Jacobs and brothers E.J. Harnden and Ryan Harnden fell short of making the Tim Hortons Brier playoffs was 2012 in Saskatoon, Sask. That was before this weekend. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. ‘Frustrated’ Team Jacobs determined to look ahead Back to video Saturday’s 5-4 loss to Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone ended the playoff hopes for Team Jacobs, which also includes third Marc Kennedy, at the 2021 Brier in Calgary. “This should act as a humbling and eye-opening experience for us,” E.J. Harnden told The Sault Star, before his Northern Ontario team from Sault Ste. Marie went out in the evening draw and defeated Ontario’s John Epping 9-3, to finish with a 7-5, win-loss record. That was good for a tie with Epping for sixth place in the 10-day, 18-team field. “For sure, we’re very frustrated. Obviously you want to do better,” said Jacobs, who won the 2013 Brier in Edmonton along with the Harnden brothers and the rink’s previous third, Ryan Fry. The rink didn’t compete in the 2014 Brier. Instead, during that year the team won the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Article content As was the case at the 2020 Brier in Kingston, Ont., Kennedy’s first national championship as part of this team, a slow start this year provided critical. Team Jacobs opened 1-3 in Kingston, 2-2 in Calgary, including losses last week to Mike McEwen’s wildcard rink and James Grattan’s New Brunswick foursome. Neither of those two teams advanced from pool play into the championship round. “We didn’t give ourselves much room for error when it came to the championship round,” said E.J. Harnden, when asked about the losses to McEwen and Grattan. “In these Briers, you can’t expect an easy game and the early losses don’t help. When you get a little behind the eight ball, it’s tough.” “We lost a couple of games to teams that played well and we didn’t have our A games,” Kennedy said in an interview with Curling Canada. “That’s the difference right there.” The Northern Ontario champions advanced to the championship round with a Pool A record of 5-3. They began the cross-over games against Pool B teams with a decisive 7-2 victory over Brad Gushue’s Team Canada rink on Friday afternoon. However, Kevin Koe’s wildcard team scored four in the 10th end to stop Jacobs 8-5 Friday night, placing the Northern Ontario champions in a precarious position while attempting to grab one of Sunday’s three playoff berths. “We were pretty confident coming in. It just wasn’t our week,” Jacobs said. “I think we had our chances, but we didn’t capitalize. The other teams here are good, but for the most part we had destiny in our own hands and we just weren’t able to pull through.”

Article content E.J. Harnden admitted the week was “exhausting” for all of the top teams. But he spoke of how much there is for his rink to take from the experience and move froward. “What this has done is show the level you need to be at in order to win events like this,” Harnden added. “We can take a lot of good things away from this, that, if we do, will set us up well for the future.” “Honestly, it’s a shot here or a shot there,” Kennedy said. “It was a tough week, but we’ll learn from it and get better.” Team members are focused on the Olympic Trials, scheduled for Nov. 20-28 in Saskatoon. From the Trials will come one men’s and one women’s rink, who will represent Canada at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China. Before that are two Grand Slam events, which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in the 2020-2021 season. The Champions Cup is slated for Apr. 14-18, while the Players Championship is scheduled for April 20-25, both in the Calgary bubble. “It’s great to have two more events to play in,” E.J. Harnden said. “This would have been an awful way to end the season.” Meantime, after the loss to Dunstone, Jacobs blamed himself in a game the rink needed to win in order to stave off elimination. “I was bad. You’re not going to win when your skip doesn’t perform,” he said. Tied 5-5 without hammer in the 10th, Jacobs was attempting to freeze onto Dunstone’s shot rock with his last. However, the Sault skip was light and Dunstone, who didn’t even have to throw his final shot, had the point he needed. Against Epping, the Sault team rebounded nicely. After being forced in the second end, Jacobs stole one in the third and two in the fourth for a 4-0 lead. After Epping took three in the fifth, Team Jacobs rallied with three in the sixth for a 7-3 advantage.

