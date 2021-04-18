Golf course owner wants regional approach
While he understands the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harvey Barsanti also has a bone to pick with the Ontario government.
On Friday, the current state of emergency and stay-at-home orders in Ontario were extended two weeks, until May 20.
Among the measures put into place to try to battle the coronavirus were closing of outdoor amenities, including golf courses.
“I’m like every other businessman,” Barsanti, part-owner at Root River Golf Club, said. “I can understand what (the government) is doing. But I’d like the province to make decisions based on the COVID numbers in each region.”
While other parts of the province have seen a major uptick in COVID cases, the Algoma District has managed to keep its numbers very low.
“We don’t have a lot of COVID here,” Barsanti said on Sunday. “We’re extremely disappointed. We had planned to open next weekend and now we’re looking at May 21-22. Our course is in real good shape and our players are champing at the bit to get out and play.”
Barsanti talked about how he believes golfing, while following all provincial restrictions, is safe.
“You can easily social distance, absolutely,” he added.
Meantime, Jeff Hamilton, head professional at the Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club, said he was disappointed and not surprised by the province’s decision, but added: “I don’t think it’s unfair. We certainly understand that rules are rules and COVID-19 is very serious.”
With Sudbury, about 300 kilometres from the Sault, having seen a dramatic rise in pandemic numbers, golfers from that city could come here to play if Sault courses had been allowed to stay open.
Still, Hamilton said he surely appreciates the frustrations shared by so many in these parts.
“It’s been a long winter and everyone is looking forward to golfing with an earlier start this season,” he said. “We had planned to open sometime within the next two weeks. Our players are disappointed. We understand the decision, but we’re anxious to begin the golf season.”