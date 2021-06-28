Greyhounds lock up their coaching staff 

Article content

It was thought to be a formality.

Monday, the Soo Greyhounds made it official, announcing they’d signed members of their coaching staff to two-year contract extensions. The group includes head coach John Dean, associate Jordan Smith and assistant coach Jamie Tardif, all of whom had previous contracts which would have expired on Wednesday.

In a May 12 interview with The Sault Star, general manager Kyle Raftis spoke of how “there was never any question about bringing the three of them all back.”

On Monday, the GM talked about how the organization “likes the work done by all three,” and how the loss of the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed he and the coaches “a ton of time for discussions. We’ve had a lot of time to reset a lot of things.”

Raftis also spoke of how he’s “excited to get them locked up for two more years. I’m also excited to take the next step farther with this organization and push the program to new heights. That’s what we’re most excited about.”