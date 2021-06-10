Hard-working Montroy is also ‘gifted offensively’ 

Article content

The way Ethan Montroy sees it, expertise is nothing without effort.

The five-foot-10, 180-pounder can’t wait to introduce the Soo Greyhounds to his approach.

Taken by the Hounds in the third round (48th overall) of last week’s Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft, Montroy is considered the kind of skilled player the Hounds typically build around.

“He loves scoring goals. He’s great on his edges and he really drives plays,” said Hounds general manager Kyle Raftis. “Ethan is really gifted offensively.”

But ask the 15-year-old (2005 birth year) winger about the trait he’s most proud of, and you’ll get a totally different answer.

“My work ethic,” said Montroy, who skated for the Cornwall Colts U18s. “I play with a lot of energy and enjoy hard work.”

His game, Montroy added, involves “getting in front of the net, pissing goalies off, going into corners, winning battles and scoring goals in dirty areas.”