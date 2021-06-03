Henderson hoping locals are plucked  

Noting how this has been such a “different” season, Henderson also talked about how OHL teams are relying heavily on video of players and “reaching out to (midget) teams more than in previous years.”

“We’ve been hearing from scouts and general managers every day,” said Henderson, whose club was only able to play a series of scaled-down exhibition games during the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s literally been a part of my daily routine for the last two months. We send video, respond to calls, respond to text messages.”

The first three rounds are set for Friday, starting at 7 p.m., with Rounds 4-15 slated to begin on Saturday at 9 a.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

His promotional efforts winding down, Jamie Henderson can only hope several of his Great North Under-18 Hockey League players are chosen, when this week’s Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft winds up.

The head coach of the Soo Jr. Greyhounds is keeping his fingers crossed.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Highly-skilled centre Cooper Foster, who turns 16 on Friday, is the top-ranked of the Sault’s 2005-birth year hopefuls.

Henderson spoke of how the five-foot-11, 165-pounder “skates well and has high-end talent. He’s the most-talented forward we’ve had in my four years with the Hounds program.”

The coach also said he expects Foster to “be gone by the middle of the second round.”

While several of the Hounds other 2005s have garnered interest from OHL clubs, Henderson pointed out how, perhaps more than ever, the 2021 draft “is going to be such a crapshoot. I just hope they all get drafted.”

Defenceman Austin Fellinger is “a really consistent player,” Henderson said. “You know what you’re getting from him every game. He’ll be a reliable guy at the next level.”

The Jr. Hounds coach believes that a team taking Soo winger Lincoln Moore “will be pleasantly surprised.”

Henderson called Moore a power forward who’s “not on everyone’s radar. He’s worked really, really hard since the season ended. He’s a big, highly-skilled player.”

The coach also explained how winger Noah Aboflan has played house league hockey his entire life.

“But he has so much desire to be a player at the next level,” Henderson said. “He’s a prospect.”

Following this weekend’s Priority Selections, the OHL’s U18 Draft for 2004 birth-year players yet to be chosen, will be held on Wednesday.

Henderson calls Jr. Hounds defenceman Adam Barone and winger Calem Mangone “two of the best undrafted 2004s in the province. We’ll see that on Wednesday.”

He went on to explain how excited he is for both players.

“They were really close to being drafted last year. It was difficult for them, but they used it as motivation,” the coach continued. “Their games really improved this year and they were good for us all season.”