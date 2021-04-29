Here’s how Hounds can ace the lottery – RUICCI COLUMN
There’s one scenario that would see the Soo Greyhounds hit an absolute home run, a 550-footer, in Wednesday’s Ontario Hockey League draft lottery.
Of course, that would begin with the Hounds securing the first pick overall. Getting an elite young player would certainly ignite a spark as the Hounds begin to build toward icing another contender.
No matter what decisions general manager Kyle Raftis makes with regards to who is invited back for an overage season this fall, the Soo will be losing a good bit of veteran talent.
The 2021-2022 team will be young. But the addition of the No. 1 pick overall – or even one of the top four or five skaters –
would, along with centre Bryce McConnell Barker and defenceman Connor Toms, form a promising nucleus going forward.
The 15-round, Priority Selections draft is slated for June 4-5.
McConnell Barker was chosen No. 4 overall in the 2020 draft, while Toms, who incubated with the 2020-2021 Soo Thunderbirds, was a third-round pick a year ago.
But cashing in during Wednesday’s lottery, with the order of selection from 1-20 determined by a computerized random number generator, would merely be the start of the Greyhounds swatting a home run.
They’ll also be hoping – and praying – for the Windsor Spitfires to finish near the bottom, preferably in last place, of the lottery.
The order of selection will be reversed for the second round, putting the Spits, in a perfect world for the Soo, in the No. 1 slot for Round 2.
And guess who owns Windsor’s second-round draft choice?
Yup, it’s the Greyhounds.
So, if Windsor was to pick near the end of the first round, the Spits would select early in the second round.
In a best-case scenario for the Greyhounds, they could pick early in both of the first two rounds.
Of course, they could just as easily pick late in both rounds.
But that’s where they likely would have been selecting had they – as expected – enjoyed a very-successful 2020-2021 campaign.
By the way, with a second-round selection, the Hounds will be choosing in that round for the first time since 2014. A number of trades have kept the Soo on the second-round sidelines for six consecutive drafts.
In 2014 they grabbed winger Boris Katchouk (No. 33 overall) and goalie Joe Raaymakers (37th overall).
Now, along with their first-round pick and Windsor’s second-rounder, the Greyhounds also own Mississauga’s choice in the third round and Sarnia’s pick in Round 4. The Soo’s own No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 have all been dealt away.
And while the Greyhounds certainly didn’t plan it this way at the time when previous trades were completed, by owning the choices from various other clubs “we’ve hedged our bets,” Raftis chuckled.
The Soo has its own choices in the fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth rounds, but no pick in Round 6.
The Hounds also own three choices in the 10th round of the 15-round draft.
But their focus will certainly be on getting very lucky in the lottery, while also sticking pins into a Voodoo doll.
One that’s wearing a Windsor Spitfires jersey.