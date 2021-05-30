Hounds GM ‘confident’ heading into draft
Article content
Other than perhaps a tweak here or there, the Soo Greyhounds draft board is complete for this week’s Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft.
And while the club would love to be picking earlier, general manager Kyle Raftis said he’s positive when it comes to the team will get “a good player” with the 18th choice overall.
Hounds GM ‘confident’ heading into draft Back to video
The two-day draft begins with Rounds 1-3 on Friday at 7 p.m. Rounds 4-15 are slated for Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
“I am confident,” said Raftis, whose club drew the 19th spot in the OHL’s draft lottery held on May 3.
After the 2020-2021 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league held the lottery to determine draft position.
With Niagara losing its pick (No. 15) as part of a penalty for a player recruitment violation, the Soo moves up one spot in a first round that will feature only 19 selections total.
In 2019, the Greyhounds had the 18th choice overall and took defenceman Jacob Holmes from the York-Simcoe Express. Holmes has developed nicely and is expected to be selected in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft set for July 23-24.
Advertisement
Article content
“I think it’s a little bit tougher to determine what the draft board for everyone else is going to look like,” said Raftis, referring to the fact a lost season for midget teams in the province should lead to a wider-variety of opinions as to player value. “In normal years, although each team has a different preference, you’re all at the same tournaments, the same regular season games, the same playoff games.”
However, in 2020-2021 “you’re catching guys at different showcases at different times, and there’s a bigger range of who’s going to be in play in different rounds.”
In past seasons, the GM added: “Those first-round guys were more obvious.”
Asked if the Greyhounds believe they have things narrowed down to five or six players they expect to be available with the 18th choice, Raftis began his answer by saying it’s difficult to put a specific number on it.
“But there’s definitely a group of guys we think will be there,” he said. “This is the type of year when we talk about someone probably going at the top of the draft, and it turns out they’re still there at No. 38.”
That’s where the Soo selects in the second round, using a draft choice which originally belonged to the Windsor Spitfires. In Round 3, the Greyhounds own Mississauga’s selection (48th). Sarnia’s choice in the fourth round (No. 67 overall) is also Hounds’ property.
The Greyhounds own their own choice in the fifth round, but no selection in Round 6.
“This coming week is usually an interesting week,” Raftis said on the weekend. “You start to hear some rumours about who is attached to who (which team). You get a bit of an idea as to how the draft will play out.”