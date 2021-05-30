Article content

Other than perhaps a tweak here or there, the Soo Greyhounds draft board is complete for this week’s Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft.

And while the club would love to be picking earlier, general manager Kyle Raftis said he’s positive when it comes to the team will get “a good player” with the 18th choice overall.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hounds GM ‘confident’ heading into draft Back to video

The two-day draft begins with Rounds 1-3 on Friday at 7 p.m. Rounds 4-15 are slated for Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

“I am confident,” said Raftis, whose club drew the 19th spot in the OHL’s draft lottery held on May 3.

After the 2020-2021 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league held the lottery to determine draft position.

With Niagara losing its pick (No. 15) as part of a penalty for a player recruitment violation, the Soo moves up one spot in a first round that will feature only 19 selections total.

In 2019, the Greyhounds had the 18th choice overall and took defenceman Jacob Holmes from the York-Simcoe Express. Holmes has developed nicely and is expected to be selected in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft set for July 23-24.