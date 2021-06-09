Article content

The plan was to target players with potential, who’ve taken a step forward since the 2020 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections draft.

Soo Greyhounds general manager Kyle Raftis said he believes his club did just that in Wednesday’s OHL U18 Draft, as teams added 2004 birth-year players who were bypassed last season in what would have been their normal draft year.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hounds use U18 draft to augment roster Back to video

“We did well,” Raftis said afterward. “You’re trying to evaluate the guys you’ve targeted and bring depth and an extra level of competition to the organization.”

The players the Hounds chose, beginning with winger James Johnson, who was taken No. 3 overall, “are all excited to come here,” the GM added. “Especially this season, it’s a great opportunity for them to come in and open some eyes.”

That’s because a 2020-2021 minor hockey season largely lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, limited the amount of viewing OHL GMs and scouts were able to do. A player who has grown, physically and/or with regards to his talent, has a chance to surprise an OHL club.