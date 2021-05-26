





Hounds will ‘see what happens’ with Pytlik

Article content The door leading to a return to the Soo Greyhounds isn’t closed. But general manager Kyle Raftis said on Wednesday he expects overage winger Jaromir Pytlik to begin the 2021-2022 hockey season playing professional hockey in Finland. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hounds will ‘see what happens’ with Pytlik Back to video “He wants to get started in pro hockey,” Raftis said of Pytlik, a native of Dacice, Czech Republic. In a May 3 story, The Sault Star reported both Pytlik and countryman Nick Malik, a Soo Greyhounds goaltender, were about to sign contracts with Finnish teams. The 19-year-old (2002 birth year) Malik went on to ink a deal with KooKoo Kouvala, a first-level Finnish Hockey League club. The 19-year-old (2001 birth year) Pytlik subsequently signed with Kalevan Pallo, also a first-level team in that country. Raftis said he spoke to the six-foot-two, 192-pound Pytlik “about a week ago,” and the native of Dacice, Czech Republic, “plans to start the year there, so we’ll see what happens.”

Article content It’s believed both Pytlik and Malik have clauses in their contracts which would allow them to return to the Ontario Hockey League. Unlike Malik, Pytlik is an NHL draft choice, having been taken by the New Jersey Devils in the fourth round (No. 99 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. “Had we played last season,” began Raftis, referring to the fact the 2020-2021 OHL campaign was lost due to COVID-19, “I don’t think we would have anticipated him back as an overage.” A full ‘20-21 season “would have provided a great opportunity for him to sign with New Jersey and play in the American Hockey League this season,” the GM added. “That was his plan.” However, with no OHL hockey for more than a full year, Pytlik is hoping to begin his pro career and get a contract with the Devils, Raftis said. “He could potentially return here, but that would be sometime later in the fall if things change,” the GM added. Because Pytlik is a potential OA, he doesn’t count as being part of the Soo’s roster heading into the June 30, Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. That means no matter what they decide to do with Malik, the Hounds will make at least one selection in the CHL draft. They own the sixth pick overall after the OHL’s draft order for the Priority Selections draft, slated for a week from Friday and Saturday, was reversed. The Greyhounds are slated to choose 18th overall in the first round of the OHL draft. Asked again about Malik’s status, Raftis said he hasn’t spoken with the goaltender, who made his Hounds debut during the second half of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Article content In a May 6 interview, Raftis talked about how he liked what he saw from the six-foot-two, 174-pounder. “If you look at the 17-year-old goalies in the league, he was right up there with any of them,” Raftis said at the time. “Sometimes people expect import goalies to come in and play as if they’re 19-year-olds. I thought he was good for us.” Malik is rated as a C prospect by NHL Central Scouting going into the July 23-24 NHL draft. That translates to a possible fourth, fifth or sixth-round selection. As he has said previously, the GM spoke of how no decision has been made on Malik, and won’t be made until the Monday before the CHL draft. If Malik doesn’t wish to return, or if the Soo makes that decision for him, the Greyhounds second-round CHL choice will be No. 115 overall. That number will improve based on the number of teams who pass when it comes time to make their second selection.

