‘Huge’ win gives Jacobs a boost 

The Community First Curling Centre rink, which also includes second E.J. Harnden, was coming off of a 7-6, extra-end loss to New Brunswick’s James Grattan Monday afternoon. With just three teams advancing into the playoffs in this 18-team, 10-day event, that loss dropped Team Jacobs to 2-2 entering Tuesday’s action.

“Obviously, we needed it,” added lead Ryan Harnden. “With three losses, we would have been in a deep hole. This win was really big.”

“That was huge. It keeps us alive,” Northern Ontario third Marc Kennedy told The Sault Star, shortly after his team improved its win-loss record to 3-2 heading into an evening clash (8:30 p.m. Sault time) against Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher.

With the margin for error thin at the Tim Hortons Brier in Calgary, Team Brad Jacobs took two in the 10th end Tuesday morning to defeat Steve Laycock of British Columbia 8-7.

Their sigh of relief could be heard as far away as Sault Ste. Marie.

After Monday’s loss, Jacobs used the words “massive uphill battle now” to describe the challenge he and his teammates faced.

However, the mood was much brighter Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s a big win mentally,” said Kennedy, who watched Jacobs execute a hit-and-roll, pushing a B.C. stone back just slightly, for a thrilling victory which required a measurement to decide. “Sometimes, a little break like that gets the momentum going.”

“We’re a team that when are backs are against the wall, we play our hearts out,” Ryan Harnden added.

Tied 4-4 in the seventh end, Jacobs was laying two when Jim Cotter, who throws skip stones for the Laycock rink, was light with the hammer while attempting an angle raise.

That gave Jacobs a steal of two and a 6-4 lead.

But Cotter made a nose hit for two with his last in the eighth to tie things 6-6.

With the ninth end hammer, Jacobs attempt at a double for two over-curled. The shooter rolled out and B.C. had a steal of one and a 7-6 lead.

With his final shot in 10, Jacobs made what Kennedy called a “really-good shot.”

The skip removed B.C.’s shot rock and pushed another B.C. counter back just slightly.

That enabled one of the Northern Ontario rocks to become second shot – following a dramatic measurement – to secure the all-important victory.

“We have a long way to go, but we’re going to battle and fight no matter what,” Jacobs said in an interview with Curling Canada. “We’re throwing the rock great. I think we’re close. We’re just going to treat every single shot as if it’s the last shot we’re going to play.”

The top four rinks in both nine-team pools are set to advance into Friday and Saturday’s championship round.

“Onward and upward,” added Kennedy. “With the quality of teams here, you never know what’s going to happen with these pools. So you just try to hang in as long as you can.”

On Wednesday, the Northern Ontario champions are slated to face Manitoba’s Jason Gunnlaugson at 3:30 p.m.