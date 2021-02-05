I-500 veteran misses ‘the big one we look forward to’ 

Article content

Troy Dewald had it all planned.

The 2021 International-500 Snowmobile Race, which had been scheduled for Saturday, would mark his final appearance in the Michigan Sault as a driver.

That was before the COVID-19 pandemic forced race organizers to announce in December the cancellation of this year’s race.

“I was hoping and planning on this being my last one,” said Dewald, a three-time I-500 champion who hails from Au Gres, Mich.

Having raced in every I-500 beginning in 1996, Dewald’s name has become synonymous with the grueling, 500-mile test of endurance.

Unable to complete his plan this year, the 51-year-old, who would love to go out with another victory, said he “might have to come back next year. Being that this year was cancelled, we might have to come back. We’ll see.”

The 2022 I-500 is slated for next Feb. 5.

“I absolutely miss being there. It’s a really weird feeling,” added Dewald, who won back-to-back I-500s in 2009 and 2010. “This is the big one we look forward to every year.”