Article content Friday was surely a bittersweet day for the Barsanti family. “Of course, it is emotional,” admitted Richard Barsanti, whose family has owned and operated Root River Golf Club for 77 years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Iconic Root River Golf Club is sold Back to video But as of Friday afternoon, Root River, a popular fixture within the Sault’s golf community, has a new group of owners in place. In a transaction long-rumoured in the city, Richard Barsanti, his brother Harvey Barsanti and sisters Roberta Barbeau and Nancy Dozzi sold the Old Highway 17 North facility to a group made up of Dustin Grondin, his wife Christina Grondin, Leanne Frazier, who is Dustin’s mother, and his stepfather, Leroy Frazier. Neither party would divulge details of the sale price for the well-manicured, nine-hole course, and the popular restaurant within its clubhouse. “This has been tough on everybody,” said Harvey Barsanti, who has served as pro shop manager and golf course operations manager. “The four shareholders, their kids and grandkids have all been involved working at the course in some fashion. It’s been life for the Barsanti family.”

Article content Indeed. In 1944, Harvey Barsanti Sr. and his wife, Jane Barsanti, purchased the inactive Root River Golf Club and began operating it with the help of Ernie Damerino. Harvey Sr. died in 1960. Harvey Jr., the oldest of their children, was 17 at the time. Jane, a driving force in the course’s development for numerous years, died in January of 2012 at age 91. “My mother always talked about how ‘No customer leaves here unhappy or still hungry.’ Customer service was always paramount,” Harvey chuckled. “We’re very proud of both the course and the restaurant.” “Every chance we’ve gotten for more than 10 years, we’ve planted trees on the golf course to commemorate family events,” said Richard, who will remain with the new company in his role as grounds superintendent. “My parents did that when they first bought the course.” While he noted the work done by so many family members, Harvey called running the course a labour of love. The clubhouse was built in 1964, before opening one year later. Harvey spoke of how the caliber of the tract improved “dramatically” once Richard took over the superintendent’s job in the mid-1980s. “He redesigned some of our holes and developed our own water source when he had wells drilled in 1999,” Harvey added. “And he’s had an excellent crew working with him.” Richard Barsanti talked about how each of his children, along with his nieces and nephews, all made contributions. “I put my heart and soul into it,” he acknowledged. “But it was more than just me.”

Article content Dustin Grondin will serve as general manager at Root River. His father, Roland Grondin, will manage the pro shop. “This goes beyond being a great opportunity,” Dustin said of the purchase. “The Grondins and Barsantis have a friendship. My father is close to Richard, and Harvey has treated me like a son since I was young.” Dustin, now 30, began working at the course by washing golf carts in 2002. Later, he worked in the pro shop until 2015. He presently serves as operations coordinator for Green for Life (GFL) Infrastructure in the Sault. “I’m thrilled about this,” Grondin said. “The Barsantis have built this through family and hard work and that’s special. We want to continue that tradition.” “We feel comfortable with Dustin as the new owner,” Harvey Barsanti said. “He’s an honourable guy who worked here for 12 or 13 years. I’m comfortable he’ll continue our tradition of treating customers well.” Asked what he’ll miss most, Harvey spoke of the interaction he enjoyed with local golfers. “But I’m 78 now and there are things I want to do before I can’t do them. I’ll spend more time at the cottage now,” he added. What makes Richard most happy, he said, is the fact the course requires little work as its being turned over to new owners. He called it “a turnkey operation, with a reputation we’re very proud of.” Grondin used the word “special” while describing Root River. “Not only because of the owners, but because of the people who golf here year after year,” he said. “Their loyalty is appreciated and they’ve become like extended family. For me to be able to continue the tradition means the world to me.”

Article content As part of the sale agreement, ‘Barsanti’s’ will not be used as the name of the restaurant. Moving forward, Grondin said the eating establishment will be known as The Root. He also said the plan is to continue to stress the importance of customer service. As part of that, he said plans are for Root River to continue to be the site of the annual Jane Barsanti Memorial Golf Tournament, a 36-hole event held each summer. “Definitely, 110 per cent we’ll continue to run it,” Grondin noted. Ryan Bastien is the defending champion while Frank Kucher has won the tournament a record six times. “From the bottom of our hearts, thanks to all of the patrons who made Root River and gave it the family atmosphere it has,” Harvey said. Richard summed up his feelings by describing a scene he’s witnessed numerous times. “There’s no better feeling in the world than having the sun come up on a golf course, working on it, watching things grow and knowing the golfers are enjoying it.”

