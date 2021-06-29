Article content

Having secured his coaching staff, the president of the Soo Greyhounds said Tuesday the contract status of general manager Kyle Raftis will soon be addressed.

“Certainly, we’ve been very, very happy with Kyle,” Tim Lukenda told The Sault Star.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Inking Raftis next job for Hounds Back to video

Raftis, a 35-year-old Toronto native and former Ontario Hockey League player, is about to enter the final season of his current contract. On Monday, the team announced it had inked head coach John Dean, associate Jordan Smith and assistant coach Jamie Tardif to new, two-year agreements. Their previous deals were set to expire on Wednesday.

Lukenda, also the club’s majority owner, spoke of how impressed the organization has been “with the kind of consistent philosophy he’s instilled (and) the players Kyle has attracted here.”

After replacing Kyle Dubas, now general manager of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, as Hounds’ GM in the summer of 2014, Raftis took the OHL club on its best five-year, regular season run ever.