Inking Raftis next job for Hounds
Having secured his coaching staff, the president of the Soo Greyhounds said Tuesday the contract status of general manager Kyle Raftis will soon be addressed.
“Certainly, we’ve been very, very happy with Kyle,” Tim Lukenda told The Sault Star.
Raftis, a 35-year-old Toronto native and former Ontario Hockey League player, is about to enter the final season of his current contract. On Monday, the team announced it had inked head coach John Dean, associate Jordan Smith and assistant coach Jamie Tardif to new, two-year agreements. Their previous deals were set to expire on Wednesday.
Lukenda, also the club’s majority owner, spoke of how impressed the organization has been “with the kind of consistent philosophy he’s instilled (and) the players Kyle has attracted here.”
After replacing Kyle Dubas, now general manager of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, as Hounds’ GM in the summer of 2014, Raftis took the OHL club on its best five-year, regular season run ever.
Beginning with the 2014-2015 campaign, the Hounds put together a combined record of 234-78-20-8 (wins, losses, overtime losses, shootout losses). During their most-recent campaign, the Soo finished with a 29-31-3-1 mark in 2019-2020. That season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the entire ’20-’21 season was cancelled for the same reason.
“Given the coaches contracts were up now, we wanted to make sure we addressed that issue,” said Lukenda, who paid his hockey and business office staff their full salaries throughout the pandemic. “But we fully intend to address our GM’s contract in due course.”
Asked if he expected to negotiate a new deal with Raftis before the end of the ’21-’22 season, the team president said yes.
Lukenda also said he saw “no problem” with getting Raftis extended.
“Obviously, we’re in the business of helping people move on to the next level,” he added. “If Kyle had an opportunity at the NHL level, we would support him all the way. But short of that, we would definitely like to keep him.”