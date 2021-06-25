





Article content The way I figure it, I was born on third base. How else to explain the way in which things have worked out for me? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. It’s time to say goodbye – RUICCI COLUMN Back to video While others, when trying to achieve career goals, are forced to circle the bases, I had just 90 feet to go. Things always seemed to work out for me. In other words, I’ve been tremendously fortunate. As a child, I knew I either wanted to be a sports broadcaster or a sportswriter. I think I was in Grade 4 when the older boys in Grade 8 seemed to marvel that, not only did I know Bart Starr was the Green Bay Packers quarterback, I knew the name of his backup: Zeke Bratkowski. Can you say: ‘This kid is an oddball?’ So, I was either going to be a broadcaster or a writer. In the end, I was able to do both – often at the same time. And now, after 45 years in local media (40 as a full-time employee), it’s time to step away. Wednesday of next week will mark my final active day as a full-time employee writing sports at The Sault Star newspaper and for saultstar.com. With Canada Day set for Thursday, my stories will appear in the paper and on our website for the final time on Friday.

Article content It’s been said that you know when it’s time to retire. For me, it’s time. I’m grateful to be able to go out on my own terms, a luxury so many of my talented co-workers and friends were never afforded. Another example of having good luck. My late uncle, Albert Greco, knew somebody at CKCY radio and urged them to give a young kid a chance. So I started out reading weekend sportscasts on CKCY while still in high school. I began reading sports on television when I was 19 and attending Lake Superior State University in the Michigan Sault. On air, I looked as if I was 14. Back then, during a new hire’s early days on live television, some male staff members would moon you from behind the camera. They hoped to screw up your concentration, get you to laugh, if possible, while on the air. I was a reporter as well as an anchor, covering local games, including lots of high school sports events. That experience is invaluable. It allows you to get a lot of mistakes out of your system. I loved delivering the sports on television. There’s a very real adrenaline rush you get when the camera light goes on. But getting a chance like that just doesn’t happen anymore. Those opportunities – especially at that age – simply aren’t there. So many local television stations in Canada don’t even feature a sportscast. Sports and news on so many radio stations in this country is a joke. You can thank the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for that. I could call the CRTC spineless, but that would merely be an insult to jellyfish.

Article content As well, the rise of the Internet has devastated newspapers. Newsrooms, made up of educated and trained news and sports personnel, have been strip-mined in recent years. And while the Internet has been one of the greatest inventions ever, there’ve also been downsides to it. In recent years, news and sports websites, which rely on press releases and submissions from random members of the community for much of their content, have popped up. They’ve succeeded in blurring the line between legitimate journalism and a bunch of stray words. After buying two local TV stations, MCTV, determined to cut costs, chopped a lot of our staff in the mid-1990s. It was the managers who were let go first. Shortly after I was shown the door at MCTV and given a severance package, I was fortunate enough to get an opportunity at The Sault Star. I’ve written about it before in this space. I did so while paying tribute to the late Alex Mitchell, our former sports editor. He pushed for me to be hired by the paper and once that happened, I learned the sports writing business from watching Mitch and co-workers Bill Montague and Dan Bellerose. Newspaper writing is completely different from what’s done in radio and television. It was yet another break. Since becoming the lone sportswriter at The Sault Star several years ago (we had three writers and an editor when I began here in 1996), I’ve tried to maintain as high a level of local coverage as possible. But it’s been frustrating and not always successful. You can’t be in two places at once, especially during the fall and winter when so many local events take place at the same time. It’s also difficult to do a complete job when sports stories pop up seven days each week, and you’re only supposed to (but you never do) work just five.

Article content In the sports biz, if you’re serious about the job you do, you work a ton of nights and every weekend. You miss a lot of family events. Over time, a go-go-go approach to this job wears on you. But with so many sports shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pace slowed tremendously and showed me just how much I’ve been missing. I hope that doesn’t come off as complaining. It’s not meant to. I’ve loved doing what I do. Those of us in the media biz, most of us news and sports junkies, choose the hectic pace. In what other business can you pick up the phone and call 50 different current, or former pro athletes or coaches you’ve gotten to know? Through four decades, I’ve been able to interview, and establish relationships with hundreds of local athletes and coaches. I love sports and have been able to spend my career covering them and the people who make them go. Frankly, I wouldn’t change a thing. I mean, what could be better? There are hundreds of people I need to thank and if I start, I’m sure to leave many out. Suffice to say I’ve truly appreciated the cooperation of local conveners, organizers, public relations people, coaches, managers and athletes, the vast majority of whom have been exceedingly cooperative and helpful. I’ve met and been able to spend time with so many amazing people. I’ve always believed it important for a reporter to get the inside info only the athletes can provide. And so I made it a priority to talk to the players in a variety of sports and feature their thoughts prominently in my stories.

Article content I also want to thank my current co-workers: Elaine Della-Mattia, Jeff Ougler and Brian Kelly. Elaine has been our Sault Star union president for roughly 20 years and, along with Linda Richardson before her, marshalled this newspaper’s union through some difficult times. Both always made sure we negotiated strong, very fair contracts. Among many other things, Jeff and Brian taught me how to take and edit pictures, once our photography department became yet another casualty of the newspaper numbers game. Most of all, I owe a debt of gratitude to you, the reader. Without your interest, there wouldn’t be print media. So what’s next? Well, more family time (thanks for being so patient, Gail), more golf, more cigars, more travel and a lot of relaxing, reading and listening to classic rock music from the 70s. I intend to make up for lost time. . . by completely losing track of it. I plan to read some of literature’s true classics: The Bobby Orr Story, Undefeated – Inside the Miami Dolphins Perfect Season and If These Walls Could Talk – Detroit Tigers Stories from the Dugout, Locker Room and Press Box. I also plan to reread Loose Balls – The short, wild life of the American Basketball Association. Speaking of, uh, true classics, I’m determined to watch my DVDs of every season of Hogan’s Heroes, Two and a Half Men, Seinfeld, All in the Family and the Sopranos. As far as working a little in order to keep busy, I’m thinking there are a few directions I could go in: Male underwear model, social media influencer or movie stunt man. Seriously, I’ll continue to do the Greyhounds pregame show and intermission recaps on Rock 101 radio with Gerry Liscumb and Spanky Robinson. There are a couple of other things I’m considering, so I won’t be going away entirely. But as a full-time media member, it’s time to say goodbye – and again, thank you. Very much. It’s been a blast. It’s also been a privilege to try to be of some service. In the end, media work has given me a lot more than I have given it.

