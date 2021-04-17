Jacobs faces must-win game 

Peter Ruicci
Apr 17, 2021  •  11 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
After losing two in a row, Team Brad Jacobs has no margin for error at the Champions Cup, a Grand Slam of Curling event in Calgary.

The Sault rink dropped a 6-5, extra-end decision to Matt Dunstone of Wadena, Sask., Saturday morning to fall to 1-2 in the 24-team (12 men’s, 12 women’s), five-day competition.

In order to have a shot at gaining a spot in a possible tiebreaker, Jacobs must defeat Peter De Cruz (0-3) of Geneva, Switzerland, at 10 p.m. (Sault time) Saturday.

Once play concludes tonight, the top six men’s and top six women’s rinks advance into Sunday’s quarter-finals.

With a win over De Cruz, and a 2-2 record, Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden could wind up tied for the final playoff spot.

Sunday’s tiebreakers would begin at 2 p.m.

The men’s final is set for 2 p.m. on Monday, with the women’s championship to be decided beginning at 6 p.m.

Dunstone used hammer to take three in the second end for a 3-2 lead. The Saskatchewan rink stole one in the fourth for a 4-2 advantage.

Trailing 5-4, Jacobs stole one in the eighth to force the extra end.

