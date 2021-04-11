





Share this Story: Jacobs rink looks to close ‘on a positive note’

Jacobs rink looks to close ‘on a positive note’

Article content For Team Brad Jacobs, and several other elite curling rinks, 2021-2022 is significant. It’s an Olympic season with Canada’s top men’s and women’s teams vying for spots at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Jacobs rink looks to close ‘on a positive note’ Back to video The Canadian Olympic Trials are scheduled for Nov. 20-28 of this year in Saskatoon, Sask. The men’s and women’s champions, from what is called the Roar of the Rings, qualify for Beijing. “Because we’re going into an Olympic year, it would be nice to end this season with success and go into next season on a positive note,” said second E.J. Harnden, whose team is looking forward to both the Champions Cup and the Players Championship — both scheduled for this month. “Feeling good and with a couple of good results is something we want to have, versus going into next season without that confidence.” After some positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend at the World Men’s Championship in Calgary, the Champions Cup is slated to begin on time on Wednesday at the same venue. Meantime, the Players Championship, also to be held in the Calgary bubble, is set for Apr. 20-25.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It’s definitely important to finish the season off strong,” said Team Jacobs lead Ryan Harnden. “But the most important thing is our off-season and how we handle it. We need to do a lot of work to be ready for the trials in November. It’s not like we have a lot of time.” The Sault rink, which also includes Marc Kennedy, who hails from St. Albert, Alta., is determined to win the trials and advance to the Olympics. Ryan Harnden called it “absolutely Goal No. 1 for us. We want to compete in the Olympics.” Jacobs, the Harnden brothers and former third Ryan Fry won the gold medal at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Kennedy played second for Kevin Martin and helped Canada win an Olympic gold medal in 2010 in Vancouver. In 2018, Kennedy played third for Kevin Koe and the rink finished fourth at the Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. “We’ve won at the Olympics, and we know how difficult it is to get back,” Ryan Harnden added. “And so we want to go into next season on a high note,” E.J. offered. Team Jacobs is scheduled to begin play in the Champions Cup on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Sault time against Winnipeg’s Mike McEwen. Tyler Tardi will be playing third for that rink with Reid Carruthers moving into the skip role in place of McEwen, who is at home awaiting the birth of his second child. A total of 24 teams (12 men’s and 12 women’s) are slated to compete. These are the top rinks from the World Curling Federation’s world curling team rankings.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Both divisions are to be split into two pools of six rinks each, with rinks playing four preliminary games within their pool. After those four games, the top six men’s and women’s rinks advance into playoff action which begins on Saturday. The men’s final is Sunday at 11 a.m. The Sault rink takes an enviable record into the five-day competition. Team Jacobs won the final three Grand Slam events of the 2019-2020 season, which was eventually shut down due to the coronavirus. Team Jacobs won the Tour Challenge, on Nov. 10, 2019, in Pictou County, N.S., the National, on Dec. 15, 2019, in Conception Bay South, Nfld., and the Canadian Open, on Jan. 19, 2020, in Yorkton, Sask. Martin holds the all-time Grand Slam record with five consecutive tournament titles. “We’d love to win four in a row,” Ryan Harnden said. “But another goal before our career is over is to have double-digit Grand Slam wins.” Jacobs and the Harnden boys have each won seven Grand Slam championships. Kennedy has been on the winning team 15 times in his career.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie