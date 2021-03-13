Jacobs rink misses Brier playoffs 

Article content

It’s all over for Team Brad Jacobs at the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier in Calgary.

Needing a pair of wins on Saturday just to have a possible shot at a playoff spot, the Northern Ontario champions dropped a 5-4 decision to Saskatchewan’s Matt Dunstone.

With the loss, Jacobs, third Marc Kennedy, second E.J. Harnden and lead Ryan Harnden fell to 6-5, heading into their final game in the championship round, an 8:30 p.m. (Sault time) clash with Ontario’s John Epping.

“I was bad. You’re not going to win when a skip plays that bad,” said Jacobs, taking blame for the loss. “Overall, Ryan, E.J. and Marc played well. But you’re not going to win when your skip doesn’t perform.”

Tied 5-5 without hammer in the 10th, Jacobs was attempting to freeze onto Dunstone’s shot rock with his last.

However, the Sault skip was light and Dunstone, who didn’t even have to throw his final shot, had the point he needed.

“Obviously, we wanted to do better,” the skip said of Northern Ontario’s showing at the 10-day, 18-team Brier. “It just wasn’t our week.”

Playoff action is set for Sunday with the top three rinks advancing. Semifinal action is slated for 2:30 p.m., followed by the gold-medal game at 8:30 p.m.

A tiebreaker, if needed, would be played Sunday at 10 a.m.