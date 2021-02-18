Kerins ‘feels really good’ about AHL shot
Having waited patiently for an expected invite, while members of the Stockton Heat executed their move from California to Calgary, Rory Kerins is ready to go.
On Monday, the Soo Greyhounds centre finally arrived in Calgary, which will be the Heat’s 2020-2021 home.
After his third negative COVID-19 test on Thursday, Kerins is expected to join the American Hockey League team, top farm club of the NHL’s Calgary Flames, for a Saturday practice session.
Friday is an off day for the team.
“I’m really excited to be back in a team environment. It feels really good,” said the 18-year-old (2002 birth year), taken by the Flames in the sixth round (No. 174 overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. “I’ve missed it a lot. I’m really excited to start competing.”
Like so many Ontario Hockey League players, Kerins was getting antsy, waiting for the Major A season to begin. Typically, the OHL season begins in late September. But it’s been delayed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The five-foot-11, 188-pounder led the Hounds in goal production last season, notching 30 markers to go along with 29 assists and a plus-minus of plus-2 in 64 games. He’s known as a player with a high hockey IQ and the ability to finish and create scoring chances.
In a July interview with The Sault Star, Kerins spoke of how he believed he was capable of taking his game “to a whole other level.”
The Caledon, Ont., native also talked about being determined “to bring intensity to every shift, while not taking any shifts off.”
Having worked hard on his game over the summer and fall, Kerins said he’s focused on showing the Flames organization how he’s “improved over the past year and how I’m capable of playing at the next level.”
Specifically, Kerins spoke of being determined to display his ability “to adapt to their systems quickly. I want to show I can play with pace and play my 200-foot game against bigger and faster players.”
With the Heat’s move to Calgary, in order to be a part of the AHL’s Canadian Division, Flames personnel will have the chance to view their prospects up close. That provides a unique opportunity for youngsters such as Kerins.
And while he’d love to show well enough to earn some AHL minutes, Kerins said he’s not sure what the Heat’s plans are for him.
“I just plan to put my best foot forward, work my hardest and learn as much as I can,” said the skilled centre, who will rejoin the Greyhounds if and when the OHL season begins. “There’s a lot I can learn here.”
Notes: Former Greyhounds associate coach Joe Cirella serves as an assistant coach under Stockton head coach Cail MacLean.