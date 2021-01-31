Kings Amadio happy to be back 

Peter Ruicci
Jan 31, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  3 minute read
Courtesy Los Angeles Kings Sault native Michael Amadio of the Los Angeles Kings would like to boost his offensive numbers this season

He and his teammates are tested for the coronavirus on a daily basis. They’ve been instructed not to spend time with anyone outside of the team.

Other than travelling to practice or to games, the only time they’re to leave home is to shop for groceries or to get gas for their vehicles. Going to restaurants is an obvious no-no.

And if they go for a walk, wearing a mask is mandatory. So is keeping their distance from others.

Such is life for Sault native Michael Amadio, now in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Kings. But despite the problems associated with navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, being back on the ice is special.

“We went through a long break, that’s for sure,” Amadio said in a weekend interview with The Sault Star. “It’s really nice to be back playing hockey. It’s a little different under the circumstances, but everybody’s excited to be back.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL suspended play on March 12, 2020, with only those clubs involved in the playoffs returning to the ice early last August.

The 24-year-old returned home to the Sault and kept in shape by skating with local pros and Ontario Hockey League players.

In California, he’s sharing a place with defenceman Daniel Brickley, a member of the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign. The Kings and Reign practice at the same facility in El Segundo, Calif.

Amadio spoke of how he and Brickley spend a lot of time at home. Playing video games is a way to pass time, but there are periods of boredom.

“You just have to find ways to fill your day out,” he added.

A young team, the Kings wrapped up the 2019-2020 campaign with seven consecutive victories and a 29-35-6 (wins, losses, overtime losses) record. They’re scheduled to take a 3-3-2 mark into Tuesday’s home game against Anaheim.

Amadio said he believes “there are a lot of positives to build off of.”

He also noted how the club has made some mistakes “but there are going to be things that need to be corrected when you haven’t played for 10 months.”

Yet the young players are maturing and Amadio thinks good days are ahead.

“We have a good core group of guys,” said the six-foot-one, 204-pounder, who’s been centering the fourth line and filling a defensive role for the Kings. “The older guys are kind of guiding the younger guys and it’s been a lot of fun so far.”

The club’s goal this season is to return to the playoffs. Amadio doesn’t think that’s too much to ask from this group.

Individually, he’s played in seven games with one assist and a plus-minus of minus-1. He’s averaging 12:30 of ice time and seeing action on the club’s second power-play unit.

“I think I’ve been playing pretty well so far,” said Amadio, chosen by the Kings in the third round (No. 90 overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. “I’m happy with my game.”

A season ago, Amadio produced six goals and 10 assists in 68 games. An impressive scorer – and outstanding 200-ft-player – with the OHL’s North Bay Battalion, Amadio’s final Major A season featured a 50-goal, 48-assist performance.

Also during the 2015-2016 season, he finished first in four separate categories and had seven, top-three finishes in the OHL Western Conference Coaches Poll.

“Obviously, I want to be able to help my team out more offensively,” Amadio said. “So that’s my goal for this year.”

Asked about one of his teammates, former Soo Greyhounds star Jeff Carter, Amadio called the NHL veteran a “great guy,” noting how with their Sault connection, “we’ve always had something to talk about. Ever since I came into the league he’s tried to reach out and make things easier for me.”