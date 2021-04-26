Kinross Speedpark plans stock car season
Kinross Speedpark has confirmed plans to operate this summer.
It would mark the first time stock car racing is held at the track in Kinross, Mich., since September of 2019.
“In reviewing our schedule for the upcoming season, we felt it was in the best interests of the facility and our program to deviate from our beliefs and the original plan we had if we were operating under normal circumstances,” track officials said in a prepared statement.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the border between Canada, home to many of the track’s fans, drivers, volunteers and sponsors, and the United States has been closed for more than a year.
“We firmly believe in the culture and environment we have involving our racing family. And while today it hurts and we won’t feel whole without our Canadian friends,” the release stated, “we feel it is necessary and deserving to present a program at the facility for our fans, drivers, sponsors, volunteers and local area with the hopes that it will become normal as soon as possible.”
The Speedpark has six regular racing events planned for this summer along with three special events on the schedule.
Regular race programs featuring Modifieds, ABC Stock Cars and Four Cylinders will take place on Saturday Nights – May 29, June 5, June 19, July 10, July 31 and Aug. 21.
Qualifying will begin at 4 p.m. with the green flag dropping on racing action at 6 p.m.
Also on the schedule are three special events including the Hot Shoe 100 (Aug. 5-7), Chippewa County Fair event (Sept. 3) and the Memorial Invitational (Sept. 10-11).
For more information, visit the track’s website at www.racekinross.com