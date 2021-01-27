Knights go back-to-back --- RUICCI COLUMN

Peter Ruicci
Jan 27, 2021
peter ruicci jpeg, SM

This year would be special, both for the St. Mary’s Knights and the Sault’s High School Senior Football League.

It was 2003.

Jean Chretien was prime minister and George W. Bush was the U.S. president.

That November, the Knights would go on to win the school’s third Central Bowl championship since an inaugural appearance in 2000. For Sault football, 2003 marked four consecutive Central Bowl titles. Sir James Dunn celebrated the 2001 Central Bowl championship.

While prevailing in 2000, 2002 and 2003, St. Mary’s would go on to win six Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) sanctioned bowl games by 2012, becoming the first high school in the province to accomplish that feat.

We’re looking back at all six teams in this series, which has been detailing the provincial accomplishments of local high school teams.

En route to their second consecutive unbeaten season, the defending city and Northern Ontario Secondary Schools Association (NOSSA) champion Knights of 2003 were forced to replace some key players who were lost to graduation. Star two-way lineman Gary Knox would be a big loss, as would running back/defensive back Adam Zuccato and fullback/linebacker Mark Palombi. Matt Cook, another two-way lineman, receiver Andrew Ross and defensive back Rob Signoretti would also have to be replaced.

At the time, head coach Marty Smith told The Sault Star he believed it was “a transition year,” for his team, while noting how “that’s the nature of high school football.”

Players such as quarterback Anthony Amadio, tailback/slotback Kayvon Fatemizadeh, who would develop into a touchdown machine, slotback Kyle Dugas, offensive lineman/linebacker Kevin Nanne, fullback Dan Esson, linebacker Aaron Amadio and offensive lineman Will Youngson would need to shine.

And they did, along with running back Chris Lebel, the junior MVP in 2002, and Mark Thorburn, a defensive end/linebacker, who was the junior loop’s top lineman in 2002. In fact, Nanne, who also served as the club’s long-snapper, wound up winning the Gordon Hargreaves Trophy as the senior league’s lineman of the year.

The 2003 Knights finished the regular season with a perfect 5-0 record, although they nearly lost their season opener to the Korah Colts. With 29 seconds left in regulation and the Knights clinging to an 8-6 lead, a 17-yard field goal attempt by Korah’s Travis Tormala, which could have won the game, went wide left. The single point capped the scoring and St. Mary’s walked away with an 8-7 victory.

In the semis, played on Oct. 18, Anthony Amadio tossed three TD passes as the Knights stopped Bawating 33-12. Fatemizadeh carried 14 times for 147 yards and one major, while Thorburn paced the defence with seven solo tackles and two assists.

That set up a city finals clash with Sir James Dunn, slated for Oct. 24, a Friday night at Rocky DiPietro Field. A fast start got St. Mary’s rolling. Dugas returned the opening kickoff 72 yards and Fatemizadeh ran 17 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

Marc Palumbo made his first of two interceptions on the Eagles first play from scrimmage and Fatemizadeh reeled off a 49-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

“Horrible start for us, just terrible,” SJD head coach Ken White told The Sault Star.

The game plan was to strike early and get a lead on them,” said Smith, whose club wound up winning 29-1 as Fatemizadeh finished with four touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

He wound up rushing for 170 yards on 11 carries.

“We didn’t just beat a good team, we beat a great team,” the star running back said afterward. “That early lead took a lot of pressure off of our defence.”

Nanne talked about how strong Sault football is.

“Now we want to do the city proud by doing our best at NOSSA,” added Nanne, who led both teams with six solo tackles and five assists.

Moving into the NOSSA final, the Knights would be counting on a physically small – but very effective – group of defensive linemen.

“In my wildest dreams, I never thought they’d be this effective,” defensive coordinator Andy Starzomski said of a group which included Eric Pucci-Wickstrom, Dave Ouellet, Joe Eshkibok, Jake Critchley and Eric Diboll. “They’ve been amazing.”

And St. Mary’s needed strong line play to squeak out a 17-14 overtime win over the West Ferris Trojans on Nov. 1, 2003, in North Bay. Rallying from a 14-0 deficit, Anthony Posteraro’s dramatic 23-yard field goal won the game.

“I was pretty nervous. I knew when it went into overtime it could come down to a field goal,” Posteraro said afterward. “I was just thinking about getting height on it. And it was pretty nice to watch the ball go through.”

The winning kick was set up with a clutch interception by linebacker Matt Chlebus.

“It was the greatest moment of my life,” Chlebus said.

Fatemizadeh scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and a two-yard run from scrimmage. His second major, followed by Posteraro’s second convert, tied the score. It was set up by a 60-yard punt return by Dugas.

“Tremendously emotional,” Smith said of the victory. “I’m very proud of our guys.”

Next stop for the Knights would be Toronto’s SkyDome, now known as Rogers Centre, for a Nov. 20, 2003, Central Bowl clash with the Eastview Wildcats of Barrie, Ont.

Following an 18-day layoff, defence was critical for the Knights, who stopped the Wildcats 19-6 for the school’s third Central Bowl crown.

“Our defence was exceptional,” said Smith, as St. Mary’s improved its win-loss record to 9-0 in 2003 and 31-2 over the last four seasons combined. “Defensive coordinator Andy Starzomski called a great game.”

“We played hard every down. We played like champions,” said standout linebacker Aaron Amadio. “I think we were a lot faster and their offence couldn’t execute against us.”

Adjusting to three-down football, quarterback Anthony Amadio hooked up with Phil Ruicci on a 68-yard, pass-and-run play, to open the scoring at 7:24 of the first quarter.

With the score 10-0 midway through the third quarter, Chlebus returned an interception 23 yards to the Eastview seven-yard-line. Two plays later, Amadio hit Posteraro with a six-yard scoring toss to give the NOSSA reps a 16-0 lead. Having earlier booted a convert and 24-yard field goal, Posteraro added a three-pointer from 27 yards out to cap the Knights scoring.

Fatemizadeh rushed for 105 yards on 19 carries.

“Playing in the SkyDome was the biggest thrill of my life,” said Thorburn, who thoroughly enjoyed his first season of senior football. “It feels tremendous to do this, especially with a great bunch of guys.”

After back-to-back provincial bowl wins, the Knights were presented with the Sault Ste. Marie Medal of Merit in March of 2004.

NEXT: The 2006 team excels