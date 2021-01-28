Kopacka on the move – twice

Article content

Former Soo Greyhound star Jack Kopacka got an up-close look at the bothersome side of being a professional hockey player this week.

The Metamora, Mich., native was traded twice, eventually winding up a member of the American Hockey League’s Belleville (Ont.) Senators, top farm club of the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

“That’s the life of a pro hockey player,” Kopacka told The Sault Star on Thursday, when reached en route to Canada. “It’s a fresh start and I’m very excited about the opportunity.”

Chosen by the Anaheim Ducks in the fourth round (No. 93 overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, the 22-year-old Kopacka was preparing for his third season with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, the Ducks top farm team.

However, on Wednesday, Anaheim shipped Kopacka to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenceman Trevor Carrick. Before he could report to the Sharks AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, the six-foot-three, 200-pound winger was on the move again.