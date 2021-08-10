Kudryavtsev signs with Hounds

Soo Greyhounds have signed their first-round selection in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

Defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev, 17, was the sixth overall pick, a release says.

The native of Yaroslavl, Russia played with Loko Yaroslavl in the MHL, Russia’s top junior hockey league, during the 2020-2021 campaign. He scored two goals and added five helpers in 20 games.

Kudryavtsev represented Russia at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He scored a goal and added an assist in five games. Russia won gold at the tournament held earlier this month.

“He’s a player that has an impact on all areas of the ice, whether defending or creating offence, and his decision-making and skating ability allow him to make a difference on each shift,” said general manager Kyle Raftis.

OHL training camps open Sept. 4. Opening night is Oct. 7. The Greyhounds host the North Bay Battalion on Oct. 8.

Meanwhile, former Hound Jordan Sambrook agreed to terms with the East Coast Hockey Leauge’s Florida Everblades.

The Markham, Ont., native played 13 games with the Everglades during the 2020-2021 season. He had two assists. The defenceman played 96 games with the Greyounds between 2017 and 2019.