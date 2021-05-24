





Share this Story: Lebel: ‘Difficult summer’ for baseball players

Lebel: ‘Difficult summer’ for baseball players

Article content Mike Lebel offered to boil down his feelings to a single word. “Disappointed,” said the president of the Soo Minor Baseball Association and head coach of the 18U (18-years-and-under) Soo Black Sox team, when asked to react to Premier Doug Ford’s latest COVID-19 related announcement. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Lebel: ‘Difficult summer’ for baseball players Back to video Lebel had taken a few days to digest Ford’s Roadmap to Reopen, a three-step plan announced last Thursday to gradually reopen Ontario, which has been in a lockdown since early April. Outdoor activities such as golf and tennis were allowed to resume on Saturday. However, it’s a different story for sports such as organized youth baseball. For those who love baseball, Ford’s announcement has pushed back the start of a new season. “This is going to be a difficult summer for them,” Lebel said of the city’s youngsters. “At the end of this, I don’t know what the toll on our young people is going to be.” Step 1 of the opening, which is tentatively planned for the week of June 14, will allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content League sports, with outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, are not slated to begin their 2021 spring/summer seasons until Step 2, roughly three weeks later. Step 3, following another three-week period, is calling for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings. However, vaccination thresholds in the province must be met, and other positive trends in key public health system indicators must be present, in order to advance to the next stage. “It’s still so vague. Everything keeps changing, that’s the hard part,” said the 71-year-old Lebel, who has presided over SMBA for roughly 35 years, and was inducted into the Sault Ste. Marie Sports Hall of Fame as a coach/builder in 2017. “I just wish the province would have considered the youth. What are we doing to help them mentally and physically. They want to just get out, run around and get exercise.” The 18U squad marks Lebel’s return to the dugout after a five-year break. An iconic figure in local baseball, he has previously won seven provincial championships with local teams, while finishing second in Ontario six other times. At present, the 18U team continues virtual workouts. That squad, made up of 20 players, worked out indoors during the month of March at the Sault Activities Centre, formerly known as The Tech. However, the provincial lockdown in early April saw the team go virtual. Tyler Belanger, a former Black Sox player “came up with a program combining virtual training and baseball skills, plus strength and conditioning training,” said Lebel. “He’s done a great job keeping the players mentally and physically involved.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content With new provincial regulations in place, Lebel said the plan is to regroup and see what can be done to keep players sharp. In a typical season, all of the Black Sox clubs, including those involved in 9U, 11U, 13U and 15U divisions, would be playing opponents from Northern Ontario and Sault Sainte Marie, Mich. Lebel talked about the rep teams possibly facing opponents from Northern Ontario in a bubble, once Ontario enters Stage 3, near the end of July, he hopes. “We’ll play on the weekends against them for the six weeks after that,” he added. “I’m thinking that’s the way it’s going to go, unless things advance and (COVID-19) numbers change.” Along with the rep teams, SMBA also oversees over 500 players competing on House League teams. Age groups begin with an introduction to Tee ball for five-year-olds, Lebel said. He talked about how “we really can’t do anything with the House League players until we can train in groups of 25, hopefully around July 5.” House League teams have yet to select players, but Lebel said that can possibly be done quickly, giving coaches a chance to practice with players for a couple of weeks, before beginning an abbreviated season in late July. Concerned with how government restrictions affect both the Black Sox and House League teams, Lebel plans to meet in the next week or so with both groups. “We’re trying to do our part,” he said about staying vigilant during the pandemic. “But the safest place to be is outdoors. Initially, we thought June 2 would be the end of the lockdown. We’re concerned about the mental and physical well-being of our youth.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Sault Ste. Marie