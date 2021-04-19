Marcoux nabs prestigious award
Article content
Yet another honour for Haviland Bay native Mac Marcoux.
The 23-year-old Canadian alpine Paralympic skier has been named the recipient of the John Semmelink Memorial Award.
Marcoux nabs prestigious award Back to video
That’s the highest recognition for Canadian snow-sport athletes and is presented annually to the competitor who, through integrity, conduct and ability, best represents this country in international sport.
Alpine Canada made the selection in recognition of Marcoux’s “continued domination in para-alpine skiing, his boundary-breaking drive for success and his community leadership.”
As part of a prepared statement, Marcoux, who has won gold medals at the 2018 PyeongChang, South Korea, Paralympics (downhill, visually impaired), and the 2014 Sochi, Russia, Paralympics (giant slalom, visually-impaired), spoke of how he is “extremely honoured. Though 2020-2021 has been a roller coaster of a year for the athletes worldwide, it has given me the opportunity to take a step back and focus on the small things that make the big differences.”
Advertisement
Article content
Along with his guide, Tristan Rodgers, “we have managed to create and maintain positive momentum heading into Beijing 2022.”
At age nine, Marcoux began to lose his vision due to Stargardt disease, and now lives with just six per cent of his peripheral vision.
He was declared legally blind in 2007, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming an elite athlete. Marcoux also owns three Paralympics bronze medals.
During the 2019-2020 racing season, Marcoux and Rodgers won eight gold medals including his 50th World Cup Podium. He was the 2014 Para-Alpine Crystal Globe winner in both speed disciplines, and won his first of two overall Crystal Globes in 2018.
The Crystal Globe is presented to both discipline and overall winners of the various World Cup finals events.
“Mac’s consistent results have been an anchor for the Canadian Para-Alpine Ski Team for many years. He is a talented athlete on and off the hill and sets the bar high for both his teammates and his competition,” CPAST High-Performance Director Matt Hallat said as part of the announcement. “He continues to grow as a leader, and as Mac develops his leadership skills he helps hold the program and himself accountable to his accomplished athletic standards.”
“I am very humbled to have the opportunity to be part of Alpine Canada as the hard work from the staff, coaches, support staff, and fellow teammates does not go unnoticed,” Marcoux added.