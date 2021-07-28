Michael Bunting bound for Maple Leafs

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

And after a long, drawn-out goodbye, so long Zach Hyman.

Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas spoke recently of signing a goaltender who can form “as good a tandem as possible” with Jack Campbell, and Dubas thinks Mrazek is that guy.

With the opening of National Hockey League free agency on Wednesday, Dubas made a splash in the crease, reportedly signing Mrazek to a three-year contract with an annual average value of $3.8 million US. There was no immediate official release from the Leafs.

The 29-year-old Mrazek has spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, posting a .923 save percentage in 12 games. In his 10-year career in the NHL, Mrazek’s busiest season was with the Detroit Red Wings in 2015-16, when he played in 54 games, making 49 starts.

“I don’t think Jack needs a true mentor,” Dubas said on Saturday. “He has been through a lot throughout his career, he has great experience, he has a great disposition.

“We’re really just looking for the best goalie possible to come in and form as good a tandem as possible and let them get after it, push each other, support each other and be the best duo they can be.”

Dubas’ next reported move was to sign a forward with whom he has familiarity — winger Michael Bunting.

Bunting, who played for Dubas and Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League, reportedly signed with the Leafs for two years with an AAV of $950,000.

A native of Scarborough, the 25-year-old Bunting had 10 goals in 21 games last season with Arizona. In 26 career games, Bunting has 14 points.