Mignosa commits to Hounds
Article content
Marco Mignosa has committed to playing with the Soo Greyhounds.
Advertisement
Article content
The Vaughan, Ont., native was the team’s second round selection during the OHL Priority Selection.
Mignosa commits to Hounds Back to video
Mignosa notched nine goals and added 11 assists in 32 games with the Toronto Nationals during the Greater Toronto Hockey League’s 2019-2020 season, a release says. The forward scored nine goals in seven games for the Nationals during the Elite Series Showcase last fall.
Kyle Raftis, general manager of the Greyhounds, calls the 16-year-old Mignosa “a dangerous player, a bonafide goal-scoring threat.”
The Hounds start the 2021-2022 season with a home game against North Bay Battalion on Oct. 8 at 7:07 p.m.