New group takes over T-Birds -- Updated

When asked what motivates him, Cole Jarrett, now the new face behind the Soo Thunderbirds franchise, tells a story about the end of his playing career. After a number of seasons in Europe, the Sault native retired from hockey in 2018. On Friday, the 38-year-old Jarrett, his wife, Lee-Anne Jarrett, and former NHLer and Soo Greyhound star Trevor Daley purchased the rights to operate the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League team from Darren Smyl. Smyl, a local businessman, began operating the not-for-profit team in 2017, after taking over from The Tech 1921 Ltd. "I love working with kids," Jarrett, who will serve as the club's head coach and president of hockey operations, told The Sault Star in a recent conversation. "When I stopped playing and I came home and got involved with minor hockey, my passion switched from playing the game to teaching it. I like the idea of trying to get players exposure to help them get to the next level."

That interest in helping young players move forward with their hockey careers inspired the new group to purchase the team. Asked about the price the trio paid, Jarrett said he preferred not to divulge it. Daley, who played in nearly 1,100 NHL games, won two Stanley Cups near the end of his career as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Though he maintains an off-season residence here, he lives in Pittsburgh and serves as a hockey operations advisor for the team. Daley is friends with Jarrett and will not play a role in the Thunderbirds day-to-day operation. Jarrett, who's coached minor hockey in the Sault for the last three seasons, will also work as head coach of the Sault's Under-11 AA rep team this coming season. Previously that age group was known as Atom Major. A star defenceman with the Ontario Hockey League's Plymouth Whalers, now the Flint Firebirds, Jarrett got into one NHL game during a professional career which spanned 15 seasons. He suited up for the New York Islanders during the 2005-2006 campaign. While Jarrett replaces Denny Lambert, who coached the team during the COVID-19 shortened 2020-2021 season, Jamie Henderson replaces Trevor Zachary as T-Birds general manager. Under Smyl, the contracts of Lambert and Zachary weren't renewed after last season. Henderson will also continue in his role as head coach of the Soo Jr. Greyhounds of the Great North U-18 League. "I'm really excited," Jarrett said. "I left home when I was 15 to play Jr. B hockey for the Waterloo Siskins. I quit playing 20 years later when my wife and I moved back home. We want to build on the success this franchise has established, going back to the days when Jordan Smith coached the team."

Smith, now associate coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds, piloted the T-Birds for four seasons, beginning in 2013-2014. Under Smith the Soo won four consecutive West Division titles and captured the 2015 Dudley Hewitt Cup, emblematic of the Central Canadian Junior A championship. John Parco coached the team for three seasons, before Lambert took over in 2020. Citing the strong work of the previous bench bosses, Jarrett spoke of how "I know Smitty, John and Denny have all done fantastic jobs as the head coaches of this organization. I have big shoes to fill." In a prepared statement, NOJHL commissioner Rob Mazzuca lauded the Soo's new ownership group. "We at the NOJHL were mightily impressed with the business plan and strategies put forth by Trevor, Cole and Lee-Anne in this venture, as they look to continue on with the storied history of the Soo Thunderbirds franchise," he said. The commissioner also thanked Smyl, noting how he "has been an excellent member and partner with the NOJHL."

